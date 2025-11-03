How to complete Eyes in the Sky in Arc Raiders

Undertaking Eyes in the Sky is one of the more elaborate missions you'll have to complete in Arc Raiders . During this quest, Shani asks you to take the LiDAR Scanners you previously recovered at the Spaceport and place three of them at the highest points in different regions, letting her spy on what Arc is up to.

You'll have to ascend to three of the tallest points in Dam Battlegrounds, Spaceport, and Buried City, and while one of these is very simple, the other two require a bit more work, including using a zipline gadget for the final one. Here's how to complete Eyes in the Sky.

On Dam Battlegrounds, install a LiDAR Scanner on top of the Control Tower

Image 1 of 2 Climb to the top of the Control Tower using the liftshaft you can breach open (Image credit: Embark Studios) Place the scanner at the prompted tripod on the east corner of the roof (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The first LiDAR Scanner you have to place is at the top of the Control Tower, just south of the centre of Dam Battlegrounds. Once there:

Head through the main entrance and take the left path through the building, passing the locked Dam Staff Room door. Turn right and continue down the walkway, head through the door ahead, and look for a door you can breach on your left leading into an elevator shaft with a zipline. Before you go up here, shoot the turrets above you so you don't get blasted as you ascend. Zip to the top and follow the corridor onto the roof. Place the LiDAR Scanner on the tripod on the east corner, where the yellow prompt is.

On Spaceport, install a LiDAR Scanner on top of the Communications Tower

Image 1 of 3 Head to the Communications Tower at Spaceport (Image credit: Embark Studios) Climb the ladder (Image credit: Embark Studios) Go along the walkway to find a tripod where you can place the scanner (Image credit: Embark Studios)

This is the easiest to complete. All you have to do is head to the Communications Tower in the east of Spaceport, use the ladder to climb up, and then go right along the walkway to find the tripod where you can place this second scanner.

On Buried City, install a LiDAR Scanner on top of the Galleria sign

Image 1 of 3 Climb to the roof of the Galleria (don't forget to bring a zipline) (Image credit: Embark Studios) Place a zipline to reach the walkway at the top of the sign pillar (Image credit: Embark Studios) Zip up and place the final scanner on the tripod (Image credit: Embark Studios)

This last scanner is the trickiest to place since you need a zipline to do this. Shani will have given you one at the start of the quest, so just bring that.

Head to the rooftop of the Galleria, in the east centre of Buried City—this is easy to recognise because it has a big pillar with a symbol resembling a Q on top. Once you're outside near the top of the building, go to the southeast side and jump across using the wooden planks jutting out.

Now, head over to the pillar with the Q and aim your zipline up at the walkway on top of it, before zipping up. You'll find the final tripod at the top, where you can place the last LiDAR Scanner.