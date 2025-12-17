The Groundbreaking quest in Arc Raiders has a rather tricky step in which you have to track down a building drawn on a whiteboard with no other clues. Similar to Armored Transports , you also require a Blue Gate Communication Tower Key to even see the board in the first place, since it's inside a locked room.

While there is a spare key you can grab on the way, it has a similar problem to Armored Transports—the one quest I have still not completed for this very reason. If you lose the key, it's basically up to RNG whether you get another, so you're a bit stuck. Luckily, the locked room at Pilgrim's Peak, where you have to go, has a lot more foot traffic, so chances are even without the key, you'll still be able to get it.

No free loadout this time; you'll want a safe pocket to stow the key Apollo gives you until you need to use it. Otherwise, here's how to complete Groundbreaking, including where to find the locked room, and how to find the building pictured on the whiteboard.

Enter the locked room at Pilgrim's Peak and search for any construction research

You can find Pilgrim's Peak in the northeast of the Blue Gate (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Your first step will be heading to the locked room at Pilgrim's Peak, in the northeast of the Blue Gate map, northeast of the Warehouse Complex. Make sure to take the Blue Gate Communication Tower Key and stow it in a safe pocket until you need to use it—this will minimise the chances of you losing it entirely before the objective in the room is complete.

Image 1 of 3 There's a spare key behind the reception desk if you need it (Image credit: Embark Studios) The locked room is right down the corridor from reception (Image credit: Embark Studios) Examine the whiteboard once you're inside (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Luckily, people often open this room for loot, and you can also get a spare key. Head to Pilgrim's Peak and enter via the main entrance to the south into the reception. If you need the spare key, search under the desk to your right, where there are some boxes with a yellow icon you can interact with. Now, to get to the locked room:

Head through the door at the end of the reception. Turn right and continue down the corridor. Look for the locked door on your right.

Obviously, be careful if it's unlocked and shut, since someone may be inside looting. When you enter, you'll get the next objective to "search the room for any construction research," so you need to look for the whiteboard with some drawn building plans on it, off to the side—it's quite a small room so should be easy to spot. Interact with this and you'll get the next step.

Find the building pictured in the whiteboard and photograph the abandoned housing project

The building on the whiteboard is the southernmost in the Abandoned Housing Project (Image credit: Embark Studios)

As you might surmise from the title, the building pictured on the whiteboard is in the Abandoned Housing Project to the south of Pilgrim's Peak, specifically, the southernmost third building. When you approach, you'll get the new objective to "Photograph the Abandoned Housing Project," which you need to do from the north side of the building.

You can photograph the building from its north side (Image credit: Embark Studios)

You can see the exact spot above (on both the map and screenshot) where you'll find the yellow-marked interaction icon, but it's basically by the rocks at the top of the slope before you descend down to the house itself. Snap the pic and you're all done. Log the quest with Apollo and you'll get the rewards, including a new variation for the Warden outfit.