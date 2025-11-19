How to complete Back on Top in Arc Raiders
Mark four buildings across the topside as potential outpost locations.
The Back on Top quest in Arc Raiders is yet another of those tasks, like Greasing Her Palms, that sees you heading to multiple regions, in this case to find and mark some potential Raider outpost sites. There are four buildings you have to mark across Dam Battlegrounds, Buried City, Spaceport, and The Blue Gate, and while some are straightforward, others can be tricky to track down.
Since you won't be extracting items, I'd recommend bringing a free loadout. Hell, you could even just surrender if the map gives you a bad spawn point necessitating a giant trek across the map, if you're eager to get this quest done speedily. However you approach it, here's how to complete Back on Top and where to find each building to mark.
On Dam Battlegrounds, mark the Pattern House
This first one is easy. Simply load into Dam Battlegrounds and head to the Pattern House in the north of the map, north of the Generator Hall and the Power Generation Complex, east of West Broken Bridge.
Once you get there, you'll see yellow interaction markers all the way around its bottom exterior wall. Pick any spot you want and interact to mark the building with spray paint.
On Buried City, mark the building with the mural in the Buried Properties
This one is a tad tricker. Make your way to the Buried Properties area in east Buried City, east of the Town Hall and southeast of Galleria. Now, head to the area marked on the map above, directly to the north of Buried Properties.
You'll spot a mural against a low concrete building with a bit of scaffolding, and a billboard behind it. Interact with the yellow marker to mark this one and complete the step.
On Spaceport, mark the South Trench Tower
Another easy one; travel to the South Trench Tower in the north of Spaceport, north of the Launch Towers. This area can be a little spicy, with a Leaper or Rocketeer potentially patrolling, and sometimes there's a Sentinel hanging from the South Trench Tower as well.
From the raised side, not in the trench itself, the building will have yellow interaction markers all around it, so you can mark wherever you want.
On The Blue Gate, mark the white lookout tower south of the Warehouse Complex
This last one is the trickiest since it's not actually a named location. Travel to Blue Gate and head to the point marked on the map above, south of the Warehouse Complex and north of the Maintenance Bunker.
If you find the tower near the Overlook Shaft extraction point, you'll want to head north, dipping down from the hill into a little concrete ravine by this second tower. Simply run alongside it to interact with the yellow marker and paint the wall, completing the quest.
