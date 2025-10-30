Everything that happens when you do an Expedition Project in Arc Raiders

While Arc Raiders doesn't have traditional extraction shooter wipes like Escape from Tarkov, it's not ignoring those who like this kind of 'back to basics' gameplay loop. This is where the Expedition system comes in, letting you reset much of your progress for extra benefits, similar to prestige mode in Call of Duty.

With such high stakes but great rewards on the line, it's important to know what you're getting into if you're contemplating sending your raider on an Expedition. Below, I'll go over how to go on an Expedition, everything you'll need to prepare, and what progress is kept and what's lost.

Arc Raiders Expeditions explained

Expeditions is Arc Raiders' approach to server wipes, giving you an optional way to retire your raiders and 'prestige' your account, losing most progression in the process. Expeditions have five main stages before reaching the final departure window, each requiring you to deliver different items and resources to build a caravan and prep it for travel.

Only once you've completed these preparation steps can you officially send your raider on their merry way, never to be seen again.

Importantly, Expeditions run on a roughly eight-week schedule, so you'll have 60 days to gather resources to build your caravan and supply it, and then just a seven-day window to depart.

Missing a departure window means losing its buffs until the next Expedition cycle, though if your project isn't complete by the time the construction phase ends, your progress will be kept until the next finalisation window. So, plan your contributions and availability in advance to avoid wasting precious time or resources.

When is the next Expedition in Arc Raiders?

According to Embark's pre-release timeline, the first Expedition Project in Arc Raiders begins at launch on October 30, 2025, with a final departure date of December 21, 2025:

October 30 - December 14: Caravan construction and supply phases available

Caravan construction and supply phases available December 15 - December 20: Finalisation phase opens

Finalisation phase opens December 21: Completed caravans depart

What happens when you send a raider on an Expedition in Arc Raiders?

Once you complete the necessary steps to embark on an Expedition, much of your progress will be reset, though you'll keep cosmetics and gain rewards and advantages that carry over to your next character until the following Expedition cycle. If you're a hardcore raider, these advantages can be increased by continuing to send characters on future Expeditions.

When you depart on an Expedition, you will lose:

Stash upgrade progress

All inventory items

Blueprints

Your player level and all acquired skill points

Coins

Raider den progress

Workshop

Quests

When you depart on an Expedition, you will keep:

Unlocked maps

Unlocked workshop stations

Codex entries

Raider Tokens

Cred

Raider Decks progress

Active leaderboards

Trials

Cosmetics

Personal event progress

Bonus skill points earned from Expeditions

Bonus stash slots earned from Expeditions

Lastly, you'll gain the following benefits from sending a raider on an Expedition:

Increased XP gain

Increased Scrappy materials

Increased weapon repairs

More stash space

Bonus skill points based on the value of the items in your stash upon departure

How to start an Expedition in Arc Raiders

To begin an Expedition, you need to reach level 20, then head to the 'raider' section of the main menu and select 'projects', where you'll see the Expedition Project option. Starting this begins the caravan construction process to send your raider beyond the Rust Belt.

From here, you can commit various materials towards the construction of your Expedition caravan. Keep in mind that once you've committed materials to the project, they can't be retrieved.

You'll need the following materials to construct the foundations, the first step, but I'll update this guide once I've figured out what the later steps require: