Completing Power Out in Arc Raiders is one of the simpler quests you'll encounter in the game, but it might trip you up if you can't find the metal box you need to investigate, or work out where you're supposed to install the fuse. Unlike items in other quests, the fuse is similar to a Field Crate, so you actually have to heft it in your arms and lug it where it needs to go.

Thankfully, that spot is quite close by. Since there are no items you need to exfil with in this quest, I recommend a free loadout . Otherwise, here's how to complete Power Out in Arc Raiders, finding the box in the Electrical Substation and installing the fuse to get it up and running again.

How to complete Power Out in Arc Raiders

You'll need to head to the Electrical Substation in southern Spaceport (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Your first goal is to head to the Electrical Substation in the south of the Spaceport, near to Staff Parking and the Security Checkpoint. Find the northernmost of the generator rows running through the station and, when entering from the west, you'll spot a small yellow-marked metal container on your left you can search. This will produce a fuse you can pick up. Your next objective is to install said fuse.

Image 1 of 2 Investigate the yellow-marked box to reveal the fuse (Image credit: Embark Studios) Carry the fuse over to the box behind you and insert it (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Carry the fuse, as you would with a Field Depot Crate , and then turn around to spot a box with an orange light on top against the wall, with a slot where you can install the fuse. This is close to where you will have entered from, near the broken fence. Just like a Field Depot, you'll see a blue hologram indicating where to place the item. All you need to do is interact with it while holding the fuse to install it.

Doing so will complete the quest, letting you exfil, or continue the rest of your run.