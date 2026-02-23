How to complete After Rain Comes in Arc Raiders
Use wires and batteries to repair the solar panels.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
After ticking off the Eyes in the Sky quest for Shani in Arc Raiders, Celeste will ask you to head into the Buried City for the After Rain Comes mission. Your objective is surprisingly simple: repair a flooded solar panel. But unlike most other quests, you actually need to bring items into a match to complete the task (or find them while there), rather than escaping with precious quest loot in tow.
Below, I'll explain what items you need to bring in and where to get them, as well as the location of the flooded solar panels you need to fix up for Celeste.
How to complete After Rain Comes in Arc Raiders
The most important step in After Rain Comes is that you need five wires and two batteries in your inventory to even be able to interact with the broken solar panels in the Buried City. You can get both of these items by:
- Searching computers, server cabinets, and other tech in Electrical and Technological areas, or even Residential areas. On Buried City, this includes Space Travel, Research, Santa Maria Houses, and Grandioso Apartments. Otherwise, check Power Generation Complex, Research & Administration, and Control Tower on Dam Battlegrounds.
- Recycling items like Power Cables, Power Banks, Portable TVs, Toasters, Heatsinks, and other tech.
Once you've got these in your inventory (use a safepocket if you're scared of losing them), head to Buried City. As shown on the map above, you're looking for a yellow electrical box under the large solar panels in the street on the east side of Grandioso Apartments, next to the pond in the southwest of the map. Just walk up to the electrical box, and you'll get the prompt to use your wires and batteries to repair the flooded solar panels.
Alongside the zipline you're given simply for accepting the quest (I'm not sure why, truth be told), you'll be rewarded with five blue light sticks, five durable cloths, and three antiseptics for beating it. In other words, nothing much at all: but that's not why we do quests, is it?
Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.