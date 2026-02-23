After ticking off the Eyes in the Sky quest for Shani in Arc Raiders, Celeste will ask you to head into the Buried City for the After Rain Comes mission. Your objective is surprisingly simple: repair a flooded solar panel. But unlike most other quests, you actually need to bring items into a match to complete the task (or find them while there), rather than escaping with precious quest loot in tow.

Below, I'll explain what items you need to bring in and where to get them, as well as the location of the flooded solar panels you need to fix up for Celeste.

How to complete After Rain Comes in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

The most important step in After Rain Comes is that you need five wires and two batteries in your inventory to even be able to interact with the broken solar panels in the Buried City. You can get both of these items by:

Searching computers, server cabinets, and other tech in Electrical and Technological areas, or even Residential areas. On Buried City, this includes Space Travel, Research, Santa Maria Houses, and Grandioso Apartments. Otherwise, check Power Generation Complex, Research & Administration, and Control Tower on Dam Battlegrounds.

Recycling items like Power Cables, Power Banks, Portable TVs, Toasters, Heatsinks, and other tech.

Once you've got these in your inventory (use a safepocket if you're scared of losing them), head to Buried City. As shown on the map above, you're looking for a yellow electrical box under the large solar panels in the street on the east side of Grandioso Apartments, next to the pond in the southwest of the map. Just walk up to the electrical box, and you'll get the prompt to use your wires and batteries to repair the flooded solar panels.

Alongside the zipline you're given simply for accepting the quest (I'm not sure why, truth be told), you'll be rewarded with five blue light sticks, five durable cloths, and three antiseptics for beating it. In other words, nothing much at all: but that's not why we do quests, is it?