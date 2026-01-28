While Arc Raiders' other new quests in the Headwinds update have you digging into data and researching scary robots, like With a View or a Prime Specimen, The League quest is much more lighthearted. Apollo wants to set up a football team in the apocalypse, so it's your job to help him.

Its four quest steps are much more complicated on paper than in practice. The main hurdle is finding the goals and kiosk you're tasked with photographing, as the Deflated Football and Bicycle Pumps are guaranteed to spawn nearby if you don't already have one in your stash.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

You'll find the football magazine kiosk in the small newspaper stand at the north end of Marano Station in northwest Buried City. There are two magazine kiosks at the train station, but only the one to the north is open. Head inside and you'll see the prompt to photograph the kiosk.

To grab the Bicycle Pump item, just head outside and interact with the bike against the north wall of the newspaper stand, near the front of the kiosk. This will spawn the Bicycle Pump, which you can then pick up and extract to deliver to Apollo if you don't already have one in your stash.

Of course, you can find Bicycle Pumps anywhere, but this is a guaranteed spawn and right next to the main objective anyhow.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

Finding the goal posts and football is much easier, as the quest already gives you an idea of where to look. The goals are on the east side of the Water Towers in the southwest corner of Dam Battlegrounds, right next to the northeasternmost tower.

You can collect the Deflated Football item from a small metal box in the grass between the goals and the tower. Like the Bicycle Pump, you can technically find this item almost anywhere, but it's guaranteed to spawn here, so I recommend you take advantage of it while you're snapping a photo.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once you've photographed both the goals and the kiosk, and safely extracted with both the Deflated Football and Bicycle Pump to inflate it, you'll have completed The League quest. The rewards aren't all that exciting, though you will get the Faded Flush colour scheme for the Aviator outfit.