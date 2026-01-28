How to complete The League in Arc Raiders
Photograph the goals and the magazine kiosk.
While Arc Raiders' other new quests in the Headwinds update have you digging into data and researching scary robots, like With a View or a Prime Specimen, The League quest is much more lighthearted. Apollo wants to set up a football team in the apocalypse, so it's your job to help him.
Its four quest steps are much more complicated on paper than in practice. The main hurdle is finding the goals and kiosk you're tasked with photographing, as the Deflated Football and Bicycle Pumps are guaranteed to spawn nearby if you don't already have one in your stash.
Where to find the football magazine kiosk and Bicycle Pump
You'll find the football magazine kiosk in the small newspaper stand at the north end of Marano Station in northwest Buried City. There are two magazine kiosks at the train station, but only the one to the north is open. Head inside and you'll see the prompt to photograph the kiosk.
To grab the Bicycle Pump item, just head outside and interact with the bike against the north wall of the newspaper stand, near the front of the kiosk. This will spawn the Bicycle Pump, which you can then pick up and extract to deliver to Apollo if you don't already have one in your stash.
Of course, you can find Bicycle Pumps anywhere, but this is a guaranteed spawn and right next to the main objective anyhow.
Where to find the goal posts and Deflated Football
Finding the goal posts and football is much easier, as the quest already gives you an idea of where to look. The goals are on the east side of the Water Towers in the southwest corner of Dam Battlegrounds, right next to the northeasternmost tower.
You can collect the Deflated Football item from a small metal box in the grass between the goals and the tower. Like the Bicycle Pump, you can technically find this item almost anywhere, but it's guaranteed to spawn here, so I recommend you take advantage of it while you're snapping a photo.
Once you've photographed both the goals and the kiosk, and safely extracted with both the Deflated Football and Bicycle Pump to inflate it, you'll have completed The League quest. The rewards aren't all that exciting, though you will get the Faded Flush colour scheme for the Aviator outfit.
