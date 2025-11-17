The Bees quest in Arc Raiders is as simple as tracking down the bee hive location in the Olive Grove. If The Root of the Matter and her letting you buy scrap for actual seeds wasn't enough of a clue, Celeste is very interested in the environment of the topside and restoring things to how they were. As such, she sends you to Blue Gate chasing a rumour that bees have returned.

I guess most bees were wiped out by the initial war against the Arc, but apparently not all of them, as you track down a bee hive in Blue Gate's Olive Grove area. Here's how to complete Bees, as well as the exact location of the bee hive. Despite having to gather some, the bees don't count as an item, so you can happily bring a free loadout .

How to complete Bees in Arc Raiders

You can find the bee hive in the east of the Olive Grove located in south Blue Gate (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Your first step in completing Bees is to head to the Olive Grove in South Blue Gate, directly south of the Checkpoint area in the centre of the map. You might have to zoom in a bit for it to appear. This area is usually quite active, considering it's the best place to get lemons and apricots , plus olives , for Scrappy's various training upgrades. Make sure to also watch out for the Leaper that sometimes patrols the Ruined Homestead to the southeast, plus any patrolling Rocketeers that stray into the area.

The bee hive is hanging fron the roof in the entrance to a wire-mesh shed-like structure (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Once you've arrived, you'll need to "Search for bee hives around the olive grove". You can see the spot marked on the map above, but basically you're looking for a shed-like structure with wire mesh walls and a corrugated metal roof, on the east side of the grove—you'll also be able to hear bees buzzing as you get closer. This is directly above the "ve" in Grove on the map text. The hive itself is hanging from the roof on the right side of the entrance.

Interact with it to snag some bees and then you can be on your merry way to exfil. Since the bees don't count as an item, weirdly, you've now completed the quest.