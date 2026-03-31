How to complete Outstanding Balance in Arc Raiders

Venturing into Blue Gate's Traffic Tunnel is a dangerous prospect, what with all the raiders and robots about, but that's exactly what Outstanding Balance asks you to do. This is one of the new quests in Arc Raiders' Flashpoint update, and it sees Tian Wen trying to recover her lost Bastion Cell from a raider named Dodger.

So, you need to find Dodger's stash inside the tunnel. But, surprise, surprise, there's more to it than that, and you must complete all the steps in a single round. Here's what you need to do to finish Outstanding Balance.

Dodger's stash location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

First, you need to search for Dodger's stash inside the Traffic Tunnel in the centre of Blue Gate. Head to the end of the northwest road in the underground tunnel, where you'll see Dodger's stash—a rack filled with boxes—under a blue tarpaulin in the right corner.

Article continues below

It's very dark so it's quite hard to see the stash, but the small campsite, truck, and blue tarpaulin are easily identifiable landmarks.

Search the cache and it'll explode, which I assume means it's boobytrapped. Now, Tian Wen sends you to where Dodger used to deal.

Dodger's deal spot location