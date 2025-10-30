Once you've completed early quests like A Bad Feeling for Celeste, the training wheels come off in Arc Raiders, and you're given heaps of new quests. One of the most confusing is Down to Earth, offered by Shani, which asks you to deliver a Field Crate to a supply station inside a Field Depot.

While you'll have visited one of the Field Depot locations earlier on for the Off The Radar quest, you didn't have to complete the unique activity found in these points of interest: Field Crate deliveries. To complete the Down to Earth quest, you need to visit a Field Depot, deliver a Field Crate to a Supply Station (in the depot), and collect the reward, all in a single round. Here's how you do just that.

How to find and use Field Crates in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

Your first task is to head to one of the Field Depot locations in any of the maps, though Dam Battlegrounds is the easiest of the bunch. Search the area around the Field Depot to find the Field Crate—a large silver box that you have to pick up and carry back to the supply station machine inside the Field Depot building.

Generally, there are multiple Field Crates per depot (and you can actually complete this activity multiple times in a single run), though they can be quite well hidden.

Here's an annotated map showing some Field Depot and Field Crate locations I've found on the Dam Battlegrounds map, represented by red circles and white squares respectively:

For example, I used the Field Depot between Water Towers and Electrical Substation on Dam Battlegrounds to complete the Down to Earth quest. This Depot has four nearby potential spawns: two inside different towers in Water Towers, one at the base of the hills east of Electrical Substation, and one in the building at the north end of the substation.

Since you're vulnerable while lugging the Field Crate back to the depot, it's wise to clear out the area first or bring some allies along to protect you. Slot it into the supply station machine, and it'll open the reward box next to it.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You'll be given a pair of binoculars just for accepting the Down to Earth quest, but you'll be rewarded with a Combat MK.1 augment and a Medium Shield for successfully delivering the Field Crate and opening the reward box.