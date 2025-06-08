Every game, trailer, and announcement in the PC Gaming Show 2025

PC Gaming Show 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The PC Gaming Show 2025 has now drawn to a close, leaving a familiar trail of top-quality trailers, announcements, exclusive interviews and world premieres in its wake. Maybe you missed the broadcast on Twitch, YouTube and elsewhere, or maybe you simply want to relive it—whatever your deal is, we've got you covered here with every single game and trailer that aired during the showcase's two-hour-plus runtime.

Of course, this year's flagship event was slightly different to years gone by as we cast our eye over the stuff that makes the best and most original PC games tick. In essence, we've spent the last decade telling you about all the PC games you should play, so it only felt right to do the same this year while also exploring the hardware that makes all of that possible. With the help of PC Gamer's own Jacob Ridley, we built The Rig—a high-end PC that saw us team up with AMD, Gigabyte and Havn as we packed in the best processor money can buy, a hugely popular graphics card, and a top-of-the-line motherboard. Better still, here's how you could win The Rig in our blockbuster giveaway.

On the games front, we shared over 70 trailers and 15 first reveals, including Blumhouse's horror mystery game Eyes of Hellfire, Failbetter Games' narrative farming sim Mandrake, and Soft Rains' tantalising sci-fi adventure game Ambrosia Sky. We spoke to Remedy Entertainment about their upcoming co-operative shooter FBC: Firebreak, learned more about 10 Chambers' PayDay spiritual successor Den of Wolves, and went behind the scenes with IO Interactive's much-anticipated James Bond game, 007: First Light.

If you fancy watching the PC Gaming Show 2025 back in full, you can do that over on the PC Gamer YouTube channel. If you'd rather skim for your favourites instead, you can do that below. Enjoy!

Ambrosia Sky

World Premiere We kicked off the PC Gaming Show 2025 the only way we know how—with a world premiere. Soft Rains' Ambrosia Sky is a sci-fi adventure game and so-called 'clean-’em-up' that tells a haunting tale of humanity’s fight for survival.

Far Far West

World Premiere The next game out of the traps in the PC Gaming Show 2025 was another world premiere, this one from Fireshine Games and Evil Raptor. Far Far West is a four-player co-op FPS with ghost bandits and elemental spell combos that looks great.

Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition

A trio of world premieres to open the PC Gaming Show 2025, you say? Not a problem. Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition is real—due in July and using the 3.5e D&D rules, set in the same Forgotten Realms campaign setting as the Baldur's Gate series.

Fresh Tracks

Fresh Tracks is a fast, furious and frantic rhythm game about hacking and slashing ethereal beings while rocking out to heavy metal music. Yes, that is actor Peter Stormare in the trailer above.

Terminull Brigade

Terminull Brigade's latest trailer shows the action roguelike bouncing between two vastly different aesthetic moods. In one moment, techy anime ninjas are slicing apart robots in an ocean of neon. In the next, comic booky onomatopoeia is flying out of Mad Max road warriors getting blasted with laser fire. That sort of juxtaposition makes for an irresistible hook in a genre where variety is king.

Ratatan

Ratatan blends the roguelike and rhythm genres with a splash of side-scrolling action. Throw in a colourful aesthetic alongside online co-op that supports up to four players and this one's onto a winner.

Moomintroll

World Premiere Hyper Games is back with another cozy Moomin adventure, and this time Moomintroll is the main character. As revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2025, Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth arrives next year.

Necesse

Whether you do so alone or alongside some fearless friends, Necesse wants you to build, quest, and conquer across an infinite procedurally generated world. Servers support hundreds of players which, as outlined above, can get a little bit messy in all the right ways.

Den of Wolves

In the first of the PC Gaming Show 2025's tentpole video treatments, we went behind the scenes with 10 Chambers to learn more about Den of Wolves—a four-player co-op heist FPS set in a techno-thriller future. From the creator of Payday, Payday 2 and GTFO, Den of Wolves is in safe (cracking) hands.

All Systems Dance

All Systems Dance is an upbeat game about overthrowing a tech billionaire with the power of dance. As announced at the PC Gaming Show 2025, All Systems Dance is grooving its way to early access this August.

Spooky Express

From esteemed puzzle game creators Draknet and Friends comes Spooky Express, another brain-breaking puzzle 'em up set within a Halloween-themed theme park.

The Rogue Prince of Persia

First unleashed into Early Access last year, The Rogue Prince of Persia re-announced itself at the PC Gaming Show 2025 with a new breakneck baddie-slashing, boss-battling trailer. Check that out above.

Enginefall

Due in 2026, Red Rover Interactive gave us a fresh new look at Enginefall during the PC Gaming Show 2025. Set aboard sprawling trains that circle a post-apocalyptic world, Enginefall combines high-stakes PvP with survival and crafting.

EVE Frontier

Our latest look at EVE Frontier arrived during the PC Gaming Show 2025, offering us a comprehensive look under the hood of the hardcore space survival MMO. If you're keen to continue gazing into the future too, the Founders Access program is well worth a look.

SkyRig

World Premiere Another world premiere, this time in the shape of SkyRig—a systems-builder for Factorio sickos set in the skies of a bulging gas giant. Courtesy of Rocket Flair Studios, the same folks putting together Egyptian architect sim Dynasty of the Sands, SkyRig looks like a sure thing for the snap-to-grid aficionados among us.

Kaizen: A Factory Story

Kaizen: A Factory Story is the latest game from the mastermind of Opus Magnum, Zachtronics. Under the new studio banner of Coincidence, Kaizen is another brain-tickler that's in-line for a demo later this month and full release in July.

Dawn Apart

En route to Steam later this year with a demo out now, Dawn Apart is like Satisfactory merged with Red Faction. A space colony and factory sim with fully destructible environments in an alien world under the threat of an uprising? Go on, then.

Modulus

Modulus looks like a must-play factory game for anyone who loves a thousand little parts on a hundred conveyor belts moving in perfect rhythm. It took PC Gamer's own Wes Fenlon just eight seconds (we counted) to become obsessed with the above trailer.

Generation Exile

Generation Exile is a turn-based strategy game where you reside upon humanity's first and final generation ship. Naturally, everything's gone to crap, and it's on you to rebuild society. No pressure. If that sounds like your jam, Generation Exile features in the latest Steam Next Fest.

The Alters

We've spent the better part of the last two years excited for The Alters, a sci-fi survival game with a killer premise from the developers of Frostpunk. The latest trailer for The Alters aired during the PC Gaming Show 2025, and, shocking no one, it looks like being trapped on an alien planet with a few dozen copies of yourself can get a little intense.

Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults

A fantastical realm filled with giant spiders, mouth-watering magic, dark secrets and valiant squads who all specialise in different aspects of combat—Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults is a veritable checklist of the very best ARPG tenets. Wishlist it now on Steam.

Moonlighter 2

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault impressed during the PC Gaming Show 2025 by showcasing the protagonist's double life—from dodge-rolling through giant bear traps to giving their store a good old sweep. The outcome of that looks like a surprisingly fun mix of cosy gaming and high-pressure Soulslike action.

Barotrauma: Home and Harbor

World Premiere The upcoming expansion for co-op sub sim Barotrauma, Home and Harbor, received its world premiere during the PC Gaming Show 2025. Central to the idea is letting players build their own base deep beneath the sea. A bit like BioShock's Rapture. Rapture went well, right?

No, I'm Not a Human

Making a case for the weirdest and/or creepiest horror trailer to feature in the PC Gaming Show throughout its decade-long existence, No, I'm Not a Human is... something. "Only let humans in," reads the game's tag line. "Eliminate all Visitors." Yikes.

Botsu

Ragdoll robot sports games Botsu made an appearance at the PC Gaming Show 2025, showcasing its "very silly physics-based competitions" while announcing a free demo is now available on Steam.

No More Room in Hell 2

During today's PC Gaming Show 2025, Chivalry developer Torn Banner Studios brought us a look at what's in the near future for No More Room in Hell 2, its early access co-op shooter. Besides shambling hordes of the wakened dead, Torn Banner promised a series of summer updates—including a successor to a fan-favorite map.

Farever

World Premiere Farever is a co-op action adventure game from Shiro Games. In the wake of strategy games like Northgard, WarTales, and Dune: Spice Wars, this latest venture flies closer to the devs' Evoland series, which remixed classic action-adventures like The Legend of Zelda.

Mandrake

World Premiere Yet another world premiere in the shape of Mandrake, Failbetter Games' latest outing and the studio's first break from its esteemed Fallen London universe. A narrative-led farming, crafting and survival effort, Mandrake marks a visual, tonal and thematic leap for the studio.

Pizza Bandit

In Pizza Bandit, you'll balance your ability to shoot aliens, cook pizzas, and survive in a four-player third-person shooter. It might be more accurate to call Pizza Bandit a third-person shooter/cooker—imagine something like Killing Floor, except with pizza.

Demonschool

World Premiere A week in tactical RPG Demonschool includes karaoke, romance, dog adoption, lost sandwiches, cursed dolls, and lots of monster battles. And if you need any more to be sold on this one, I'm not sure we can help you.

The Last Caretaker

Hard sci-fi survival shooter The Last Caretaker channels some truly uncanny early British TV moods. Imagine the ye olde Americana of Fallout, except from across the pond, with all the chewed VHS stylings and early radiophonic synth work that entails. Watch the trailer above: you'll get it.

Railborn

World Premiere Railborn is a first-person co-op survival game from Washbear Studio, maker of dino-management sim Parkasaurus. Set on an alien planet 350 light years from Earth, you'll build a train that will act as your mobile base. An extremely interesting train.

Voyagers of Nera

Sailing isn't the only way to get around in Voyagers of Nera. There's also surfing and spirit-powered waveriding. You can travel beneath the waves too, diving under the surface to explore a world of sunken ruins where you might get eaten by a shark monster with too many eyes.

ICARUS: Great Hunts

ICARUS, the PvE survival game for up to eight players by Day-Z and Stationeers creator Dean Hall, has DLC called Great Hunts. It showed off a brand new trailer at the PC Gaming Show 2025 which announced that, yay, ICARUS Great Hunts is "coming soon".

Garbage Country

At first glance, Garbage Country might seem like it's just about lo-fi beats to off-road to. But it's sneakily a tower defense game against post-apocalyptic trash bots that looks gorgeous. Check out Garbage Country the trailer and long for its sometime-in-2025 release date.

Dark Switch

World Premiere City-builder Dark Switch invites you to embrace your inner wood elf, by constructing a fantasy metropolis around the trunk of an enormous tree. One might even be tempted to call it a Lothlorien simulator, if Tolkien's elvish woodland was threatened by a creeping fog that drives people mad.

Spirit X Strike

Spare us those slow-moving, sluggish, canned action set pieces that are more cutscene than conflict. We're trying to punch a guy hundreds of times in a matter of seconds! Spirit X Strike has the right idea—and in a new trailer rolled out at the PC Gaming Show 2025, its free flowing combo system is looking as flashy as it is frantic.

Worship

Worship is a game about being a ruthless cult leader. The objective is to spread your cult as far and wide as possible, usually with the help of the cult members you've recruited, who will do anything you demand of them—even present themselves for sacrifice. Ultimately, the goal is to destroy the world via the summoning of your cultish deity. It's a simple power fantasy we've all dreamed of from time to time. Right? Do that when Worship hits Early Access on July 16.

Stars of Icarus

World Premiere After more than a decade Stars of Icarus picks up where Guns of Icarus left off, swapping steampunk airships for spaceship shenanigans inspired by '90s anime. In doing so, you'll man stations, fly ships, fire turrets and fix up any damage on the fly, all while hurtling through the cosmos and trying not to explode as enemy fleets hunt you down.

007: First Light

Here's some Bond, more Bond. Another of the PC Gaming Show's tentpole video treatments, here's an exclusive look behind the scenes at Hitman developer IO Interactive's slant on agent 007, named 007 First Light. Filmed in and around IOI's studio in Copenhagen, our conversations explore the shape this version of James Bond will take, and how it'll differ from Agent 47's murderous exploits over the last several years.

goblinAmerica

Absolutely bonkers is how you might describe psychedelic FPS, goblinAmerica. Due in the second half of this year, goblinAmerica is not just a weird FPS, but a Weird FPS⁠—you know what I mean. And it looks great for it, strange, abrasive and inspired by the likes of Cruelty Squad.

EverSiege: Untold Ages

World Premiere Eversiege: Untold Ages is a new spin on the co-op loot-em-up formula from developer Tindalos Interactive. The vibe is epic but not hectic, and the game blends Moba-style combat with management and roguelite mechanics.

PIGFACE

PIGFACE is a gritty assassination sandbox FPS that riffs on everything from SWAT to old-school Rainbow Six, Hotline Miami and Manhunt. As you might expect, it's brutal—and its new trailer aired at the PC Gaming Show 2025 announced the arrival of a new demo.

TerraTech Legion

World Premiere Another world premiere here, this time in the guise of Terratech Legion—a game that's basically like if you got to drop your own deadly LEGO car into Vampire Survivors. Terratech Legion is a spin-off from sandbox game TerraTech, and brings over that game's modular vehicle creation system to great effect.

Paralives

Not a single word is spoken in the latest Paralives trailer, but it did show off some awesome-looking life sim features: pulling at couches to make them longer, pulling at windows to make them smaller, sitting on arm rests to watch TV(!!!), building with curved walls, so much clutter, and even having a good old cry in the bathroom. Paralives is due on December 8.

Lost Rift

Despite the wealth of extraction shooters we have at our fingertips today, Lost Rift is one that's putting in the hard yards across more than one genre. It's a survival game-meets-extraction shooter, you see, and Lost Rift is preparing for a shiny new Steam Next Fest demo.

Hell Clock

Hell Clock veers far away from your typical action RPG premise and replaces demons and monsters with a story based on a massacre in Brazilian history. Hell Clock is a Diablo-like roguelike steeped in a bloody history and it's coming to Steam on June 18.

Militsioner

Be quiet or the giant cop will hear you in Militsioner, a bizarre immersive sim where you're under constant surveillance by, well, a really big cop. NPCs can help you break into things without getting caught, but there's also a whole Tamagotchi-like mood system for everyone in the game that you'll have to manage. Weird? Yes. Super intriguing? Also yes. Sign up for the Steam playtest now.

Arcane Eats

It was only a matter of time before someone spliced together cooking sims and virtual deckbuilding. This is precisely what you'll be doing at the hottest new restaurant in fairyland, Arcane Eats, revealed for the first time during the PC Gaming Show 2025. It's a delight!

Guntouchables

The trailer above for Guntouchables makes it clear why developer Game Swing went for such a silly but clever title: It's a brash co-op roguelike where your only protection is, well, a lot of guns. Fancy gathering a crew together and go mutant hunting asap? Guntouchables is hitting Steam on June 17.

Ultrakill

In Ultrakill's latest trailer, New Blood gives us a first look at one of the levels coming in the game's final layer, Fraud. The sheer imagination and spectacle of the new FPS map is really impressive, and it's looking like Ultrakill's long stretch in early access will have been well worth the wait.

Stario Haven Tower

Inspired by the Tower of Babel myth, Stario: Haven Tower is a city-builder set in the sky. A cataclysmic sandstorm has forced the world's inhabitants to seek shelter in underground cities until they thought up a better solution: why not live above the storm? Due later this year, Stario Haven Tower has a Steam Next Fest demo from tomorrow.

Dispatch

In strategy adventure game Dispatch from AdHoc Studio, you manage an office full of former supervillains as they attempt to become heroes, strategically dispatch them to emergencies across the city, and try to balance your relationships with them while planning your own comeback. Easy work, right? Check out Dispatch's Steam demo right now.

Wheel World

The showcase of Nidhogg developer Messhof's open world cycling sim Wheel World demonstrates just how vast and varied the game's landscapes are. There isn't long to wait before you can explore them yourself either, as the game launches this July.

FBC: Firebreak trailer & interview

The next venture from the Control and Alan Wake series developer Remedy Entertainment is FBC Firebreak, a three-player co-operative shooter set within the iconic Oldest House. We spoke to the Remedy team about Firebreak's place on the Control timeline, after the studio shared a shiny new trailer during the show. "If you can hold a gun and use a tool, Firebreak needs you," the narrator says in the latter. You can answer the call when FBC: Firebreak reports for duty on June 17.

Anno 117: Pax Romana

The latest slice of city-building from the esteemed Anno series is Anno 177: Pax Romana and, as revealed during the PC Gaming Show 2025, it has a release date: November 17. Which is when you'll get to once again build, grow, evolve, and, most importantly, fulfil the needs of your citizens at any cost.

Baby Steps

The latest game from QWOP and Getting Over It developer Bennett Foddy is Baby Steps, which is essentially the opposite of a power fantasy. You play as Nate, "an unemployed failson with nothing going for him", who's been warped from his couch and into another world where he discovers the magical power of walking. The Baby Steps Steam demo is out now, and it's due date is September 8.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

You would've thought the situation in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide—demon-worshipping, mutants running amok while the Inquisition barely stem the tide with wave after wave of cannon fodder—was a bit beyond the intervention of the local police force. But apparently developer Fatshark disagrees, it's adding the Adeptus Arbites to the game as a new class next month—the Imperium's equivalent of the cops.

Endless Legend 2

Rejoice! Endless Legend 2, Amplitude's sci-fi-fantasy 4X, is hitting early access on August 7, 2025. As outlined at the PC Gaming Show 2025, the initial Endless Legend 2 early access build will include four factions, both old and new faces, which you'll be able to use to conquer the new world of Saiadha.

Berserk or Die

Poncle, they of Vampire Survivors, are pushing into publishing this year, backing Berserk or Die as they go. Berserk or Die is an absurd, manic, and absurdly manic retro-style slice of chaos where your goal is to absolutely wild out on the battlefield, slaughtering as many foes as you can before you succumb to the enemy's legions.

Mycopunk

Described by PC Gamer's own Morgan Park as "co-op FPS goodness in its best form: fast, funny, fungal, a little stupid, and not a roguelike". You may have already been aware of Mycopunk's demo that can play right now—you may not have been aware of Mycopunk's release date: July 10, 2025.

Blippo+

If the aforementioned No, I'm Not a Human is up there with the weirdest horror game ever to feature in the PC Gaming Show, then Blippo+ may well be the weirdest game in any genre ever to feature in the PC Gaming Show. Blippo+ is an uncanny, Hypnospace Outlaw-style game where you must flick through an alien off-cable TV network full of 'cloned opera stars and spooky raconteurs'. Make of that what you will.

Morbid Metal

Morbid Metal, a game developed by Screen Juice and published by Ubisoft, is brave enough to ask the question: Okay, but what if we made a roguelike where you could play every character at once? A bold undertaking, and one which you can sample via its Steam Next Fest demo. Look out for Morbid Metal in early access on August 21.

Love Eternal

It can be difficult making pixel art look scary because, simply, a few blocks on a screen can only do so much. Ysbryd Games' upcoming psychological horror platformer Love Eternal, however, manages to nail 2D terror in its trailer - which announces a new release window of October 2025 - mostly thanks to some really unsettling images. Check 'em out above.

Bus Bound

World Premiere You know what they say about buses? You wait all day for another PC Gaming Show world premiere and then you absolutely get one. Bus driving sim Bus Bound is all about keeping people happy be managing a timely and eco-friendly public service, with heaps of customisation options. "Get out there, ride the bus and let your voices be heard," says the narrator above. Which you totally should do.

Atmosfar

Atmosfar is a self-described "sky-high survival odyssey" that has now announced an early access release window of sometime-in-2026. Tapping into placid, sunlit road trip vibes is a nice sell, underlined by 1-4 player co-op, base building, spare part scavenging and many more survival genre staples.

Void/Breaker

The latest Void/Breaker trailer hits you in stages. First, it's a fun sci-fi FPS with some slick movement. Then you're absorbed by its gun crafting. And then you're wowed by its destructible environments. Out later this year, Void/Breaker has a Steam demo you can play right now.

Grave Seasons

World Premiere Grave Seasons is a farming sim with all the trappings, not least fishing, mining, and growing crops. You'll also get to sell your crops in town to earn yourself some money and "invest in the local economy"... and then you'll start investigating the mysterious murders cropping up throughout the supposedly cozy town.

Eyes of Hellfire

World Premiere Eyes of Hellfire is Blumhouse's new multiplayer horror game where you'll solve a curse and either 'escape the lodge with your friends, betray them, or die'. That's quite the predicament, which will involve exploring the cursed setting with up to four pals, solving puzzles, and dodging ghosts... and your untrustworthy friends.

Deadwire

“Think fast, hack faster,” is DeadWire’s hook. And when that’s wrapped in a top-down action game ribbon, with flavours of everything from Hotline Miami to Gunpoint and old school GTA, that’s quite the billing. It has now also set its sights on a September 2025 launch.

Dinkum

On the grand spectrum of Stardewlikes to Crossinglikes, Dinkum does sound like it falls right in the middle. You'll decorate your house and town to your liking, fish and catch bugs, and invite nine different characters to join your island. You'll also be raising crops and livestock, from cactus to wombats, and Dinkum doesn't tie you to the real world clock the way Animal Crossing does either.

Abyssus

In Abyssus your craft and shoot and slash and blast your way through the corrupted denizens of an ancient, sunken civilization. You'll wield godly powers inside a fast-paced cooperative FPS and roguelite "brinepunk" adventure. And if any of that floats (or sinks) your boat, know that Abyssus is coming August 12 and has a shiny new demo in Steam Next Fest from June 9.

Ascendant

PlayFusion's newest trailer for Ascendant arrived at the PC Gaming Show 2025, and gave us a quick look at what we can expect from the chaotic multiplayer shooter—with tanks, weapons, and some funky hairdos all making an appearance. No release date as yet, but Ascendant is due later this year.

Mewgenics

"An endless Cat Breeding RPG from the creator of The Binding of Isaac and Super Meat Boy!" so reads the Mewgenics Steam page.

The latest Mewgenics trailer aired at the PC Gaming Show 2025 is... well, have a look at decide for yourself. After that, note Mewgenics’ release date: February 10, 2026

Dead Reset

World Premiere Wales Interactive and Dark Rift Horror's Dead Reset is a sci‑fi horror FMV adventure where death is not the end, but the key to survival. Expect gripping, choice-driven narrative and an innovative death-loop mechanic that must be seen and experienced to be believed. Dead Reset is due later this year.

Bernband

Otherwise known for its themes of dystopia, Bernband has a different view of the cyberpunk genre. Revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2025, the latest outing for the Sokpop Collective swaps black markets, nefarious activity and omnipresent dread for funny aliens, thoughtful world-building and a gorgeous low-fi sci-fi setting that begs to be explored from pillar to post.

Wanderburg

World Premiere Wanderburg is Howl's Moving Castle if it were a roguelike where you duke it out as a castle on wheels. You're not just a castle on wheels, though, you also have a gaping maw that will eat anything and everything in front of you. Which plays into Wanderburg's roguelike, Agar.io inspirations in which your gluttony rewards you with gold to upgrade your castle with cannons, crossbows, wizard towers, flamethrowers, massive spider legs and more.

Void Martyrs

"May the Lord protect me from the evil within," so says the worried voice in Void Martyrs' 20-second montage showing at the PC Gaming Show 2025. As a a grimdark, top-down action game where you're pitted against enemies infected by a biomechanical plague, that feels pretty fitting.

CloverPit

It's loud, it's retro, it's the so-called "demonic lovechild of Balatro and Buckshot Roulette that locks you in a rusty cell with a slot machine and an ATM". Even in its short 20-second showing as part of the PC Gaming Show 2025's montage, CloverPit is a sight to behold. It's due in the summer of this year.

Eclipsium

Burning cities, a blazing human effigy, an active abattoir, a beating heart and a consistently terrifying vibe—Eclipsium crammed a lot into its 20-second montage slot during the PC Gaming Show 2025. If it looks like your thing, you should wishlist it right now on Steam.

Trash Goblin

Featured in the PC Gaming Show 2025 pre-show, Trash Goblin's latest airing gave us a new story trailer, now that the clean 'em up sim has broken free of early access. With that, Trash Goblin now has a full story campaign, the ability to travel between city districts to sell trinkets in new locations, and a "Fetching Fungi" system that offers "an alternative way of acquiring already discovered trinkets".

Whiskerwood

When the cat's away, the mice will play. But did you know that when the cats are heading up a colonial empire, the mice will build sprawling island colonies with complex production chains? Well, that's assuming upcoming city builder Whiskerwood is based on true rodent facts. Why wouldn't it be? Who would use a videogame to lie?

Outbound

The latest footage of camper van sim Outbound includes a montage of cozy routines, like foraging for berries and mushrooms, piecing together portable living spaces, and exploring the game's stunning, colourful open world for the perfect spot. Outbound is without a solid release date, but is aiming for the first half of 2026.

Capy Castaway

Capy Castaway is a whimsical exploration adventure inspired by memories of childhood about a capybara and a crow trying to find their way home. And we can all totally relate, right? Still without a concrete launch date, but Capy Castaway is gunning for release at some point in 2026.