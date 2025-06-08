Void/Breaker is a roguelike sci-fi FPS is like having modding tools for you guns and it looks absolutely great for it

Initially, the trailer for Void/Breaker that was shown during the PC Gaming Show 2025 looked like just a fun sci-fi FPS with some slick movement. But then I saw the gun crafting. And then I saw the destructible environments.

Void/Breaker is like someone gave you cheat commands in an FPS where you get to lay waste to the entire level with the ridiculous guns you make. I guess that's what must be done when you're imprisoned by an evil AI.

What I love about Void/Breaker is how mobile you are. I love a good jump or glide and this game seems to have that in spades, which is perfect as you rain down bullets and explosives on its extremely Marathon-like environments. It's even more impressive when you realize the weapons are all customizable as you take on each run.

The game’s Steam page says there are infinite possibilities with the gun modding system. It looks like the system goes deep too. There are guns that shoot blue orbs that seem to linger and damage enemies as well as ones that take chunks out of walls and send debris flying across the screen. Honestly, I'm scared for my graphics card.

And the best part? Void/Breaker is coming out this year and has a demo on Steam right now. If it has even a fraction of the glorious destruction and creative shooting as the trailer, I think we're in for a treat.