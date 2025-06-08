Dead Reset is a terrifyingly gory sci-fi horror FMV adventure with a super-intriguing death-loop mechanic

It's worth kicking off this post about Dead Reset, an interactive sci-fi horror FMV adventure from Dark Rift Horror and Wales Interactive, with a warning: it's gory. Intentionally so, but if you're squeamish at the sight of blood, this one may not be for you.

If it is, great. You're in the right place, because Dead Reset looks cool. With the loose framing of 'death isn't the end, but the key to survival', the following trailer shows off a time loop mechanic that appears central to the game's narrative, whereby the unassuming protagonist is forced to live, relive, and relive high-pressure scenarios again and again that, clearly, often turn violent.

Even in the short minute or so that the Dead Reset trailer runs for—aired at the PC Gaming Show 2025—we see a flash of terrifying, unhinged character development as the protagonist is forced to adapt to each loop.

Suitably horrifying, right? Dead Reset is due later this year, but you can wishlist it right now on Steam.

The trailer above likely illustrates the extent of Dead Reset's graphic horror, but here's a disclaimer from the devs to drive it home:

"Players should expect to view violent content from the beginning through to the end. This consists of depictions of killing, including shooting and stabbing. Players should also expect horror scenes featuring fantasy creatures."

Good luck with that!