This year's Future Games Show Spring Showcase has a dense game-per-hour hit rate and airs everywhere: Here's how to catch it

News
Nicer weather, longer days, lots of games.

Logo for the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.
(Image credit: Future)

Birds chirp, the sun lingers, the Earth rocks back on its axis. Spring is springing, and it can only mean one thing: a rising tempo of videogame showcases. The Future Games Show Spring Showcase returns this Thursday, March 12, and it's a doozy. The dooz is off the charts.

Hosted by Devora Wilde (forever Baldur's Gate 3's Lae'zel in my heart, but also Clea in Clair Obscur and plenty else besides) and Shai Matheson (Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Wuthering Waves and Dragon Quest XI), the FGS Spring Showcase comes at you from the hot streets of San Francisco—actually an air conditioned building—at this year's Game Developers' Conference.

(Image credit: Future)

There are also over 250 co-streamers set to take part in the show, should you want to watch alongside your faves like IlloJuan, GRONKH, sodapoppin, EsfandTV, DizzyKitten, elBokeron and DieHardDiva.

The show will also air on BIGO Live (UK, Vietnam, US, Philippines, Taiwan and Hong Kong) and IGN (Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain and Latin America), for global audiences. Hola a todos ustedes, as they say in Croydon.

