Endless Legend 2 is hitting early access in August, after which I won't be leaving my office for the rest of the summer

I've been waiting a long time for more Endless Legend, and we've got some good news from the PC Gaming Show 2025. Endless Legend 2 , Amplitude's sci-fi-fantasy 4X, is hitting early access soon. On August 7, 2025, to be precise.

The initial early access build will include four factions, both old and new faces, which you'll be able to use to conquer the new world of Saiadha.

While four factions doesn't sound like a lot, Endless Legend 2, like its predecessor, puts distinct faction design at the forefront—each of these baby empires is a unique weirdo with bespoke units, buildings and quirks, so there's gonna be a lot to dig into.

They aren't just blank slates, then, and the focus on narrative progression really encapsulates this. These empires have distinct cultures, characters and personalities that define their playstyles, alongside unique storylines and quests that let you delve into what makes them tick before taking them into a—hopefully—glorious future.

Of this quartet, the Aspects is my favourite so far: a faction made up of coral cyborgs, a fusion of organic and machine life, which spreads coral throughout the planet. The coral can be transformed into cities, harvest the game's primary currency, and even sedate other factions, giving the Aspects and diplomatic bonus when dealing with them.

Saiadha is just as fascinating, in large part thanks to the game concept known as Tidefall. As a campaign progresses, the vast ocean covering the planet recedes, revealing more territory, resources and secrets. This way, the kinetic, exciting exploration phase—the best part of most 4Xs—continues throughout the game, rather than getting all used up early.

"The sea-level concept of Endless Legend 2's new world already feels like a massive improvement over the drab winter one of its predecessor," Rob Zak said in his Endless Legend 2 preview earlier in the year, "while a focus on narrative victories and the seedling of a relationship system show signs that Amplitude is trying to do away with convention and find more ways to fit storytelling into the 4X framework."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So the moment Endless Legend 2 lands, that's gonna be the summer over for me. I'll be holed up in my office conquering a new world.