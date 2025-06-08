Mewgenics, the 'endless cat breeding RPG' from the creators of The Binding of Isaac and Super Meat Boy, has a new bonkers trailer that'll leave you with more questions than answers

"An endless Cat Breeding RPG from the creator of The Binding of Isaac and Super Meat Boy!" so reads the Mewgenics Steam page blurb.

And if you somehow think that'll prepare you for the game's latest showing at the PC Gaming Show 2025… well, I think it's easier if you just have a look at the new trailer yourself.

Wonderfully off-the-wall—would be a conservative way of putting it—our latest look at Mewgenics likely leaves us with more questions than answers, as it explores cats with broken necks, irritable bowel syndrome and a number of other ailments no poor feline should ever be forced to face (not least "taking a shotgun to the face a couple of times").

Through this, developers Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel promise over 200 hours of cat-inspired role-playing, wherein you're tasked with levelling up your furry friends as they venture further and further from home. En route, you'll help them collect unique items—of which there are over 800 to scavenge—hoard hundreds of pieces of enchanted furniture, level up a house, fight over 200 enemies and bosses, and cycle through over 50 unique abilities tied to six different classes.

Which is a lot of feline-flavoured content. If that's left you needing a cat nap, know that while Mewgenics is without a concrete release date, it is coming soon. If any of that's tickled your fancy, you can wishlist Mewgenics right now on Steam.