Co-op zombie shooter No More Room in Hell 2 is bringing back the fan-favorite Broadway map to kick off its summer of updates

During today's PC Gaming Show 2025, Chivalry developer Torn Banner Studios brought us a look at what's in the near future for No More Room in Hell 2, its early access co-op shooter. In a trailer positively stuffed with the shambling hordes of the wakened dead, Torn Banner promised a series of summer updates—including a successor to a fan-favorite map.

The trailer's biggest reveal is Broadway 3, a follow-up to the two well-loved Broadway maps from the first No More Room in Hell. And based on how things looked in the trailer footage, Broadway remains in a bad way.

Subway tunnels are spattered with blood spray and choked with masses of not just zombies, but flaming zombies. Corpses are piled on courthouse steps. There's a shot of a player character watching wordlessly as a helicopter spirals out of the sky and explodes. I'm not an expert, but I don't think you want that. In a zombie situation, the sky's the last safe place. If the zombies are managing to knock choppers out of the sky, that's how you know things are bad.

If you're somehow unconvinced by the idea of battling a major metropolitan center's worth of zombies, Torn Banner also provided the bullet points for the other updates on its summer 2025 roadmap.

NMRiH 2 will be getting a tutorial gym, so players can get comfortable with game mechanics before they're in a life-or-undeath situation. Character customization is on its way, so your survivor can look exactly how you want before they become a pale mockery of life during their unnatural resurrection. Oh, and there will be even more maps on the way. Hooray!

The trailer closes out with a look at everything on Torn Banner's summer 2025 slate. In addition to the updates above, the studio's planning to add .22 calibre guns (though how much good that'll do against a zombie, I'm not sure), weapon ranks, reworks for loadouts and attachments, and more.

No More Room in Hell 2 launched back in October 2024 in a pretty rough state, quickly plummeting to a "mostly negative" Steam rating from early access reviewers. In recent months, however, it's managed to claw its way up to a "mostly positive" through regular updates and additions. Now if only they'd do something about Hell's operating capacity.

No More Room in Hell 2 is available on Steam now.