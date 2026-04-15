PC Gamer's got your back Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Find out more about how we evaluate games and hardware.

Today's best GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB deals $379.99 View $449.99 View bundle $479.99 View Show more

The RTX 5060 Ti has been around for a while now, in both 8 GB and 16 GB variants. However, with the RAM crisis pushing up the price of everything with a memory module, including graphics cards, the significantly-cheaper RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB is looking like more and more of an attractive proposition.



After spending the past few weeks testing the life out of a Palit GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Dual 8 GB sample, I can tell you that it's a punchy little GPU for its $380 MSRP—but a mere 8 GB of VRAM does hold the card back in certain scenarios. And yes, you'll be paying significantly more than the MSRP at the checkout. 2026 really hasn't been a great year for PC gaming hardware prices all round.



Arguably, all the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB needs to do is deliver performance somewhere near the $50-$100 more expensive RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB at 1080p and 1440p, for less cash. And, for the most part, it does. It's also fairly power efficient, runs reasonably chilled with a dual-fan cooler, and beats its closest competition, the $350 AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 8 GB, on average in terms of gaming performance.



But those of you considering this 8 GB card should be aware that the benchmarking tools don't always tell the whole story. I've included some examples of my real world 8 GB vs 16 GB VRAM testing here to demonstrate, but the short version is that, in certain games with the settings turned up, the 8 GB cards often fall behind their 16 GB equivalents, sometimes by a considerable amount.

Is the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB a good graphics card for the cash? Yes, I think so. Keep the resolution and settings reasonable, and it's a great little performer. Be aware, though, that pushing either too far will sometimes show the flaws, thanks to that VRAM constraint.

Buy if: ✅ You can't afford something with more VRAM: The 8 GB variant of the RTX 5060 Ti punches hard at 1080p and 1440p, although the 16 GB version delivers better performance overall.



✅ You game at 1080p and 1440p: 4K is too much for any 8 GB card, and the RTX 5060 Ti is best at lower resolutions. Don't buy if... ❌ You're a "maximum settings or bust" kind of gamer: This little card does a pretty good job with the settings turned up, but it's at its best when it's given some room to breathe.



❌ You play a lot of VRAM-heavy games: Heavyweight open world games have a tendency to show this card's 8 GB weakness, and performance can drop as a result.

Verdict The RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB is a speedy little graphics card at 1080p and 1440p, and manages to best its nearest competition, the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 8 GB, in most of my benchmarks. However, it's worth noting that 8 GB graphics cards will occasionally deliver lower performance than their 16 GB equivalents in certain games at certain settings—and this Nvidia GPU is no exception.

RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB - Features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB GPU GB206 VRAM 8 GB GDDR7 CUDA cores 4608 Boost clock (MHz) 2572 Base clock (MHz) 2407 TMUs 144 ROPs 48 Tensor Cores 144 RT Cores 36 Shader Modules 36 L1 Cache 128 KB per SM L2 Cache 32 MB MSRP $379

The RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB uses the same GB206 Nvidia graphics chip as its 16 GB sibling, albeit with, you guessed it, 8 GB of GDDR7 rather than 16 GB. It's a Blackwell-generation GPU built on TSMC's 4N FinFET process node, with a base clock of 2,407 MHz and a boost clock of 2,572 MHz.

The 8 GB variant of the RTX 5060 Ti has the same 128-bit memory bus as the 16 GB card, but the relative speediness of GDDR7 means they've both got a peak bandwidth rate of 448 GB/s. The chip itself has 4608 CUDA cores, 144 TMUs, 48 ROPS, and a shader module count of 36 in total. That's alongside 144 Tensor Cores, 36 dedicated RT Cores, and 32 MB of L2 cache, with 128 KB of L1 cache per shader module.

The Palit Dual card I have in front of me is a dual-slot, twin-fan model, which is a fairly common example of what you'll find strapped to most RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB variants.

Around the back you'll find a single HDMI 2.1b port, alongside three DisplayPort 2.1b connections. The top power limit for this particular card is a spec-standard 180 W, and unlike some of the other models, this variant appears to have a hard limit on the power tweakery within its BIOS. Variants from other manufacturers can be pushed further in this regard, but without some BIOS-swapping shenanigans, the little Palit is more of a sipper than a guzzler.

Being a lower-midrange card, its power demands are well-weighted for this particular market and shouldn't give most modern PSUs much trouble, provided they're rated 600 W or higher. Power is delivered via a single 8-pin connector located on the top of the card.

This Palit model is a fine example of the form—and while it won't be winning any awards for extra features, it's a good base GPU with which to test the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB's capabilities.

Score: 3.5 It's not a super-impressive specs sheet, but the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB still has a lot of what you need, and little of what you don't.

RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB - Performance

(Image credit: Future)

At 1080p, the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB puts on a pretty impressive showing in the gaming benchmarks for a somewhat-reasonably-priced card. In Black Myth Wukong at High settings, it's within a single frame of its 16 GB sibling on average, albeit 3 fps off the pace in the 1% lows. A 74 fps average results in very smooth gameplay, although it must be said, all of my tested cards deliver similar results in this particular game at this resolution.