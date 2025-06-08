Farever is the multiplayer Zelda-like you've been waiting for—check out its shiny trailer aired at the PC Gaming Show 2025
Oh, you made a co-op version of Elden Ring? Shiro Games says: "Hold my beer."
Recently Shiro Games has been responsible for strategy games like Northgard, WarTales, and Dune: Spice Wars, but before that it created the Evoland series, which remixed classic action-adventures like The Legend of Zelda. The studio's next project is harking back to its starting place with an open world fantasy setting that has action and platforming—only this time it's multiplayer.
As shown off at the PC Gaming Show 2025, Farever is a co-op action adventure set in the world of Siagarta, which has been carved up between multiple factions. Shiro Games sums them up like this: "the religious army of the Crimson Rams, the fish-like Nepsids, the industrious Kobolds, the mysterious Heralds, and a handful of guilds." There are also the Nightlings, ancient enemies of humanity with a grudge.
The world's divided into six explorable regions with plenty to do in each one. You can delve into dungeons, fight elite monsters, and defeat invaders who spontaneously pour out of Rifts. In between, gather materials for crafting suited to your character's profession—a grounded job like blacksmith or cook—and you'll be able to make powerful unique gear.
Drop-in co-op and content-scaling should make it easy to play with friends, and the system encourages experimenting with your build. When Farever arrives in early access players will have access to four of its classes and a limited subset of its weapons, each of which has a unique skill attached to it, but the plan for the 1.0 version is to include 10 classes and more than 100 weapons. What does Link have, like eight at the most? Pfff.
Farever will be available in early access on Steam in 2025.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
