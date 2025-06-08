Stars of Icarus is a spunky co-op spaceship romp from the creators of Guns of Icarus, swapping steampunk for '90s anime

Alien would have us believe that in space no one can hear you scream, and while that might be true for anyone stranded in the vacuum of space (for the few seconds they might live for), it's certainly not true of the many multiplayer-based space games I've enjoyed, where my cohorts need to put up with my frequent whoops of terror and delight.

I am sorry, I am a loud Scottish man.

In Stars of Icarus, revealed during today's PC Gaming Show 2025, it looks like my yelling will be less due to fear and more due to my bossy nature, as I bark at my fellow spacefarers to man the turrets, perform barrel rolls, hit machines with spanners and make me a damn Earl Grey. Shouting is thirsty work.

Developer Muse Games previously designed Guns of Icarus, a co-operative airship romp, and Stars of Icarus appears to be in the same vein, while swapping steampunk airships for spaceship shenanigans inspired by '90s anime.

So you'll be manning different stations, flying ships, firing turrets and fixing up any damage, all while hurtling through the cosmos and trying not to explode as enemy fleets hunt you down. Apparently there's no room for diplomacy, just missiles.

The trailer's kinetic vibe does suggest something quite a bit more fast-paced than Guns of Icarus, which boasted some pretty ponderous vessels. These spaceships, meanwhile, look pretty damn agile, pulling off all sorts of sharp manoeuvres before they unleash their explosive payloads.

I'm also a big fan of the trailer's aesthetic, which is all in-game capture. Look, there was a time when we all enjoyed the sepia-tinged steampunk stuff, but it's all a bit boring now. Gimme those bright colours, anime space teens and stepped animation. It's good stuff.

Stars of Icarus is expected to appear in spring 2026.