Cozy shop sim Trash Goblin invites you to build your own colorful doodads, but I'm convinced its real star is the smolderingly sexy Mushromeo
The scrounging, upcycling shop sim full of colorful customers just left early access.
Here's something I didn't know about Trash Goblin, a cozy shopkeeping sim featured in today's PC Gaming Show 2025: one of the characters who regularly comes into your shop is a hopeless romantic who also happens to be a mushroom. Their name is, perfectly, Mushromeo.
Mushromeo does not exactly cut the image of an irresistible Lothario, but apparently their presence in the shop means you're going to hear more about their "extensive and frankly exhausting romantic adventures." What is it about Mushromeo that makes romantic partners swoon? They look pretty normal to my eye (I may have been exaggerating slightly with "smoulderingly sexy"). Or at least, you know, as normal as a mushroom with a face wearing a leather belt and mossy shoulder pauldrons could possibly look. I'm just going to say it:
Could Mushromeo simply be… a fungi?
Okay, I have gotten off track. Trash Goblin is not purely (or even mostly) about Mushromeo. As PC Gamer's Mollie Taylor laid out when she played the early access release last year, you'll spend much of this cozy game tinkering with trinkets that you'll then sell to the customers who come into the shop. It's grown quite a bit since then—in an update this April, the developers added:
- A display mat you can use to place goods in the shop window to lure in customers
- A new race of lizardfolk
- Attributes for trinkets, meaning customer requests for items can be much more varied
- Customization options for decorating your shop
- Smoother physics interactions for moving items around on the screen
Trash Goblin launched out of early access on Steam just last week, with a whole load more stuff on top of the above:
- The full story campaign
- Traveling between city districts, to sell trinkets in new locations
- A "Fetching Fungi" system that offers "an alternative way of acquiring already discovered trinkets"
100+ more trinkets to fill out a new Trinketpedia of all the items in the game
Fetching Fungi? I knew Mushromeo was important!! They may play just a small role in the short story trailer above, which lays out the gist of the campaign, but I have a feeling you'll be seeing plenty of them as you assemble a trove of trinkets. The full release of Trash Goblin goes for $20 (£16.75) on Steam.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
[Disclosure: Trash Goblin writer Philippa Warr is a former editor at PC Gamer.]
Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.
When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.