Cozy shop sim Trash Goblin invites you to build your own colorful doodads, but I'm convinced its real star is the smolderingly sexy Mushromeo

Here's something I didn't know about Trash Goblin, a cozy shopkeeping sim featured in today's PC Gaming Show 2025: one of the characters who regularly comes into your shop is a hopeless romantic who also happens to be a mushroom. Their name is, perfectly, Mushromeo.

Mushromeo does not exactly cut the image of an irresistible Lothario, but apparently their presence in the shop means you're going to hear more about their "extensive and frankly exhausting romantic adventures." What is it about Mushromeo that makes romantic partners swoon? They look pretty normal to my eye (I may have been exaggerating slightly with "smoulderingly sexy"). Or at least, you know, as normal as a mushroom with a face wearing a leather belt and mossy shoulder pauldrons could possibly look. I'm just going to say it:

Could Mushromeo simply be… a fungi?

Okay, I have gotten off track. Trash Goblin is not purely (or even mostly) about Mushromeo. As PC Gamer's Mollie Taylor laid out when she played the early access release last year , you'll spend much of this cozy game tinkering with trinkets that you'll then sell to the customers who come into the shop. It's grown quite a bit since then—in an update this April, the developers added:

A display mat you can use to place goods in the shop window to lure in customers

A new race of lizardfolk

Attributes for trinkets, meaning customer requests for items can be much more varied

Customization options for decorating your shop

Smoother physics interactions for moving items around on the screen

Trash Goblin launched out of early access on Steam just last week, with a whole load more stuff on top of the above:

The full story campaign

Traveling between city districts, to sell trinkets in new locations

A "Fetching Fungi" system that offers "an alternative way of acquiring already discovered trinkets"

100+ more trinkets to fill out a new Trinketpedia of all the items in the game

Fetching Fungi? I knew Mushromeo was important!! They may play just a small role in the short story trailer above, which lays out the gist of the campaign, but I have a feeling you'll be seeing plenty of them as you assemble a trove of trinkets. The full release of Trash Goblin goes for $20 (£16.75) on Steam .

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

[Disclosure: Trash Goblin writer Philippa Warr is a former editor at PC Gamer.]