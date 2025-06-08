Hotline Miami meets Gunpoint? Top-down hack 'em up DeadWire sets sights on September at the PC Gaming Show 2025

“Think fast, hack faster,” is DeadWire’s hook. And when that’s wrapped in a top-down action game ribbon, with flavours of everything from Hotline Miami to Gunpoint and old school GTA, that’s quite the billing. It has now also set its sights on a September 2025 launch.

As showcased during the PC Gaming Show 2025, our latest look at Shotgun Anaconda and the CoLab’s uber-cool-looking hack ‘em up outlines just some of the environmental cybercrime you’ll commit deep within its dark and dystopian neo-futuristic world.

Filling the nimble shoes of a mysterious operator named ‘Wire’, you’re tasked with taking down the city using brains and/or brawn across 35 levels, painting the walls red with blood and the contents of your enemies’ skulls wherever necessary.

That’s perhaps best showcased when hacking seemingly harmless objects in order to “turn the world into a chain reaction sandbox of carnage and death”.

If that sounds a bit over the top, it absolutely is—DeadWire wants you to think outside of the box as you push your skills, and your aptitude for bloody murder, to the absolute limit. But there’s also room for stealth in the game’s quieter moments too, where a canny use of each level’s moving parts can be just as rewarding as lighting the place up a la DeadWire’s distinct Hotline Miami inspiration.

Now due in September, if any of that hacks your fusebox, you should wishlist DeadWire on Steam right now.