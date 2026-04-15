The PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show return in June to brighten up your summer with world premieres, interviews, and fresh demos to install

Recently, the sun has been peeking its warm rays through the clouds, offering a hopeful glimpse at the summer soon to come. It's tempting me to come outside, breathe in the fresh air, frolic in the grass amongst the flowers. I feel a warm, gentle breeze squeak through the open window and caress my cheek. I get up from behind my desk, stand at the back door, and pull the curtains tightly closed to stop the glare on my monitor. I've got games to play, and when the Future Games Show Summer Showcase and FGS Live From Los Angeles hit our screens June 6, and the PC Gaming Show airs June 7, I'll have a whole lot more to add to my wishlist. I don't have time for distractions.

Tune in at 12 pm PDT, 3 pm EDT, and 8 pm BST, Sunday, June 7 on Twitch, X, YouTube, Steam, basically anywhere you can stream a video, because this next PC Gaming Show is going to be a doozy—I would know, I work on it.

This summer, we're bringing the heat with over 50 PC games. You can expect a mix of world premieres such as [REDACTED], [CONFIDENTIAL], and [TOP SECRET], a closer look at already announced games, DLC news, and maybe even a shadowdrop or two. We're also packing the show with our signature minidocumentaries, so you can get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most hotly anticipated PC games of the year. Don't say we don't spoil you.

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At our last show, 2025's Most Wanted, we revealed samurai space opera SOL Shogunate from developers who worked on The Witcher and Horizon Zero Dawn, learned how High on Life 2's skateboard became a core part of the game's design, and debuted a new Dawn of War 4 story trailer that showed off Primarch Lion El'Jonson.

To stay up to date with the latest information about the show, head to pcgamingshow.com, or keep an eye out right here on PC Gamer, or our X, Bluesky, TikTok, and Instagram pages.

And for anyone who likes to game on consoles, too, there's also the Future Games Show Summer Showcase and FGS Live From Los Angeles to look forward to. The Summer Showcase airs Saturday, June 6 at 12 pm PDT, 3 pm EDT, and 8 pm BST, and the Live From Los Angeles stream starts right after, so there's an awful lot of games for you to get excited about.