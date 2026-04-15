The PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show return in June to brighten up your summer with world premieres, interviews, and fresh demos to install

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A triple bill of fantastic gaming shows.

Logos for the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, FGS Live From Los Angeles, and PC Gaming Show
(Image credit: Future)

Recently, the sun has been peeking its warm rays through the clouds, offering a hopeful glimpse at the summer soon to come. It's tempting me to come outside, breathe in the fresh air, frolic in the grass amongst the flowers. I feel a warm, gentle breeze squeak through the open window and caress my cheek. I get up from behind my desk, stand at the back door, and pull the curtains tightly closed to stop the glare on my monitor. I've got games to play, and when the Future Games Show Summer Showcase and FGS Live From Los Angeles hit our screens June 6, and the PC Gaming Show airs June 7, I'll have a whole lot more to add to my wishlist. I don't have time for distractions.

Tune in at 12 pm PDT, 3 pm EDT, and 8 pm BST, Sunday, June 7 on Twitch, X, YouTube, Steam, basically anywhere you can stream a video, because this next PC Gaming Show is going to be a doozy—I would know, I work on it.

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Issy van der Velde
PC Gaming Show Deputy Editor

Issy van der Velde has been writing about video games professionally for five years, contributing to Rolling Stone, NME, GamesRadar+, IGN, and many more. He's been freelance and held editorial roles across news, guides, and features, and is now the deputy editor of the PC Gaming Show.

A lifelong gamer, Issy won the MCV 30 under 30 award for his work covering queer, Arab, and women's representation in the gaming industry.

His favourite games are narrative, story-driven adventures, arcade racers, roguelites, and soulslikes.

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