Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's first new class is the cop from hell and his robot dog

You would've thought the situation in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide—demon-worshipping, diseased cultists infesting an entire hive city, a full regiment of Imperial Guard turned traitor, and mutants running amok, while the Inquisition barely stem the tide with wave after wave of cannon fodder—was a bit beyond the intervention of the local police force.

But apparently developer Fatshark disagrees, because as it revealed at this year's Warhammer Skulls event, it's adding the Adeptus Arbites to the game as a new class next month—the Imperium's equivalent of the cops.

To be fair, as you might expect from Warhammer, they are some seriously well-armed cops. We got to show off the first gameplay at the PC Gaming Show 2025, revealing that Arbites characters will be able to wield enormous, chunky shotguns, shock maces and riot shields, and a revolver that looks like it's about to be busted for steroid use.

Best of all, they're even bringing along their cyber-mastiffs—part-dog, part-machine, all good boy/terrifying implement of state-sponsored violence. You'll be able to sic them on enemies to pin them to the ground for a good savaging, which looks like a pretty cathartic bit of revenge for all those times a Pox Hound has done the same to us.

When I first heard Arbites were coming to Darktide, I have to admit I worried it'd be a dull choice. The game already has shotguns, pistols, and riot shields, so I struggled to see how they'd stand out. But the gameplay in the trailer does make it look like they've got their own distinct vibe, with really chunky, powerful short-range attacks, and of course the dog for a unique element of crowd control.

And of course they've got plenty of style, with the iconic, Judge Dredd-inspired armour. There are even different skins for your pooch, including one that makes it look like even more of a horrifying metal monstrosity, if that's your bag.

You'll be able to try the Arbites class out for yourself when it launches on June 23, along with a bundle of outfits, portrait frames, and weapon skins. In the meantime, you can practice your best "You betrayed the law!" in the mirror until you're ready to scream Stallone impressions at your friends on Discord.