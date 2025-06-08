“An overlooked visitor will kill you”: No, I’m Not a Human is one of the weirdest horror games to have ever graced the PC Gaming Show—play its super unsettling demo

“Sharing a roof with someone?” asks the Fallout 3-inspired educational video featured in the latest No, I’m Not a Human trailer that aired today during the PC Gaming Show 2025. “Make sure they are humans.” And that, in a nutshell, is what Trioskaz and Critical Reflex’s latest horror venture is all about.

Of course, as that wonderfully weird trailer implies, there’s a lot more to survival here in this test of wits and mettle. Your sense of judgment, conscience and morality will invariably pose as big a threat to your environment as the strange folk who come knocking—and their expertise in deception and sweet talking will determine your and their likelihood of survival.

The No, I’m Not a Human Steam page tells us that in all of that, isolation is not an option. It tells us the Visitors will overwhelm us, and that we should let some in and hear their stories. Some will help, we’re told. Some will need help. Some others, however, are Visitors.

The Visitors kill. Kill them first. Interrogate the guests. Do what must be done.

What must be done, it appears, involves shaky hands, fraught decision-making and staring down the barrel of high-power weaponry.

The trailer’s intentionally ham-fisted narrator continues: “Check their eyes, teeth, nails and even their armpits. An overlooked visitor will kill you.” And if the above is anything to go by, I’ve no reason to believe the narrator man is lying.

We talk a lot about choice in video games these days, but when presented with some of the ghastly scenarios depicted there, the split between Shoot and Hear Out never felt so unclear.

