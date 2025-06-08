Blumhouse's new multiplayer horror game Eyes of Hellfire has you trying to solve a curse and either 'escape the lodge with your friends, betray them, or die'

Co-op horror games have been going from strength to strength as of late, with Lethal Company , REPO , and The Outlast Trials going strong for some time now. But as is the case when any genre is doing well, there's much more where that came from: Enter Blumhouse Games' newest multiplayer horror game, Eyes of Hellfire.

Announced during the PC Gaming Show 2025, this horror game is in the Hellfire club, an abandoned gothic lodge. You and up to four friends must explore this cursed location, solving puzzles, avoiding malicious entities, and dealing with untrustworthy friends.

To help you with this, you'll also get a handful of cards at the start of each playthrough, which equate to actions that can be done each turn, like providing light with candles or searching rooms. There'll be better cards dotted around the map for you to find and use as the game progresses.

Every playable character also has a unique set of attributes, which may lead to them experiencing the game differently, and some secret goals perfect for backstabbing friends. For example, there's the Curse of the Thief, which gives you the objective to steal two cards from other players. You could be nice and steal unhelpful cards, or you could steal weapons and rare action cards—the choice is yours, but I know which one sounds like more fun.

To make things even more complicated, Eyes of Hellfire predominantly uses proximity chat. That may mean you can go about your business undetected, but it also gives your friends ample cover to scheme and prepare their solo objectives with you none the wiser.

With all the ulterior motives floating around, trust for one another will probably splinter pretty quickly. You may think you're doing a good job and keeping your cards to your chest, but it'll all come out as players will have to vote someone off periodically throughout the game.

With that in mind, I can foresee some pretty heated discussions arising from Eyes of Hellfire. Similar to Werewolf, where all hell breaks loose as soon as someone acts a little strange or accusations start swirling around. Although I'll likely be suitably bad at this game, just like in Werewolf, or Among Us, or any game which needs a shred of deception, because like George Washington, I cannot tell a lie, and instead giggle when I get uncomfortable.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But who knows, maybe this time I'll actually be able to tell a lie and win at a game of deception among friends. Eyes of Hellfire will release later this year into Early Access, but if you can't wait that long, there's a demo available to check out right now.