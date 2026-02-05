The PC Gaming Show returns to heat up your summer once again

It's the dead of winter right now, but brighter days are coming. June 7, specifically, when the PC Gaming Show returns to bathe you all in its warm, comforting light.

Put your shades on so you don't damage your eyes when you bear witness to all the unannounced PC games, interviews with passionate developers, and updates on the videogames already at the top of your wishlist.

Of course, there will also be banter between our hosts, deep dives that take you behind the scenes of some of our most hotly anticipated games, and more world premieres than you can shake a stick at. Please don't actually shake any sticks at them, though, they're skittish.

In the crowded sea of summer showcases, the PC Gaming Show stands out from the pack as the only one made by PC Gamers, for PC gamers. FPS, RPG, RTS, any acronym you can think of, there will probably be a game of that genre in our line-up. And if there isn't, you can send a pigeon to our complaints department.

If you're a developer who wants a chance to show off an upcoming game, hit up Editorial Director Jake Tucker (jake.tucker@futurenet.com) and VP of Gaming Melissa Makhmaltchi (melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com).

While we haven't pinned down an exact time for the broadcast, you can keep up with updates on the show's website. You'll be able to watch the show pretty much anywhere. From Twitch and YouTube to X, Facebook, Bilibili, and even more that we'll announce closer to the time.

While you wait, check out everything announced in our December 2025 Most Wanted show. We revealed the spectacular samurai space opera SOL Shogunate and also took a tour around the Mega Crit offices in Seattle to get a closer look at Slay the Spire 2.