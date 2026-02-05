The PC Gaming Show returns to heat up your summer once again
Better upgrade your computer's cooling fan.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
It's the dead of winter right now, but brighter days are coming. June 7, specifically, when the PC Gaming Show returns to bathe you all in its warm, comforting light.
Put your shades on so you don't damage your eyes when you bear witness to all the unannounced PC games, interviews with passionate developers, and updates on the videogames already at the top of your wishlist.
Of course, there will also be banter between our hosts, deep dives that take you behind the scenes of some of our most hotly anticipated games, and more world premieres than you can shake a stick at. Please don't actually shake any sticks at them, though, they're skittish.
In the crowded sea of summer showcases, the PC Gaming Show stands out from the pack as the only one made by PC Gamers, for PC gamers. FPS, RPG, RTS, any acronym you can think of, there will probably be a game of that genre in our line-up. And if there isn't, you can send a pigeon to our complaints department.
If you're a developer who wants a chance to show off an upcoming game, hit up Editorial Director Jake Tucker (jake.tucker@futurenet.com) and VP of Gaming Melissa Makhmaltchi (melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com).
While we haven't pinned down an exact time for the broadcast, you can keep up with updates on the show's website. You'll be able to watch the show pretty much anywhere. From Twitch and YouTube to X, Facebook, Bilibili, and even more that we'll announce closer to the time.
While you wait, check out everything announced in our December 2025 Most Wanted show. We revealed the spectacular samurai space opera SOL Shogunate and also took a tour around the Mega Crit offices in Seattle to get a closer look at Slay the Spire 2.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Issy van der Velde has been writing about video games professionally for five years, contributing to Rolling Stone, NME, GamesRadar+, IGN, and many more. He's been freelance and held editorial roles across news, guides, and features, and is now the deputy editor of the PC Gaming Show.
A lifelong gamer, Issy won the MCV 30 under 30 award for his work covering queer, Arab, and women's representation in the gaming industry.
His favourite games are narrative, story-driven adventures, arcade racers, roguelites, and soulslikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.