The PC Gaming Show returns to heat up your summer once again

News
By published

Better upgrade your computer's cooling fan.

Sean Day9 Plott in a suit and tie with a shelf containing PC Gamer magazines behind him
(Image credit: Future)

It's the dead of winter right now, but brighter days are coming. June 7, specifically, when the PC Gaming Show returns to bathe you all in its warm, comforting light.

Put your shades on so you don't damage your eyes when you bear witness to all the unannounced PC games, interviews with passionate developers, and updates on the videogames already at the top of your wishlist.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Issy van der Velde
PC Gaming Show Deputy Editor

Issy van der Velde has been writing about video games professionally for five years, contributing to Rolling Stone, NME, GamesRadar+, IGN, and many more. He's been freelance and held editorial roles across news, guides, and features, and is now the deputy editor of the PC Gaming Show.

A lifelong gamer, Issy won the MCV 30 under 30 award for his work covering queer, Arab, and women's representation in the gaming industry.

His favourite games are narrative, story-driven adventures, arcade racers, roguelites, and soulslikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.