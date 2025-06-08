All Systems Dance, a game about overthrowing a smarmy tech billionaire with the power of dance, is grooving its way to early access this August

Turns out, robots don't just dream of electric sheep—they dance with 'em, too. As showcased during the PC Gaming Show 2025, All Systems Dance will be grooving its way onto Steam this August in early access.

Mighty Yell's "non-violent combat game", where the act of hacking and slashing is instead replaced with busting a move, follows a revolutionary with happy feet as they use body language to reprogram the robotic fleet of Woosh, an island corp that's determined to be the only thing you need.

The trailer, as shown above, gives us a touch more in the way of what that looks like—All Systems Dance will let you collect and assemble loadouts of moves (a promised 48 ways to shake it) featuring various styles including Jazz, Contemporary, and Street, which you'll then use to hype up robots in dance challenges, avoiding their attacks while chaining your moves to prove, once and for all, that your boogie is for real.

It also looks like you'll be using these moves to traverse the environment, too, with one Jazz move, Chaîné Turns, letting you use vents. Which is fitting, because crawling through vents is actually a time-honoured jazz tradition—don't look it up, you can trust me.

Between dance battles, Mighty Yell promises a city full of NPCs to natter to, robots to psych up, and secrets to find—naturally, you'll be freestyling your way around Woosh's metropolis, and if Mighty Yell can pull off a dance-based parkour system I'll be, well, mightily impressed. 'Jet Set Radio with even more groove' is one heck of an elevator pitch.

All Systems Dance will be released in Early Access on August 20. As the trailer puts it, Mighty Yell wants to offer you "small price now" for "full game later".

Early access can be a trade-off to build hype, but with a game like this, it makes sense putting your best foot forward. Wishlist All Systems Dance now on Steam.