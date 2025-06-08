Spooky farming sim Grave Seasons drops first-ever gameplay trailer at the PC Gaming Show 2025, but it's not your typical Stardew Valley-like

It's been a while since we've heard anything about Grave Seasons, the spooky Stardew Valley-inspired farming simulator. But at long last, a gameplay reveal trailer has finally arrived at the PC Gaming Show 2025, showing off the game in more detail than ever and frankly I'm already obsessed with it.

Spooky farming sims have been growing in popularity for a while now, but Grave Seasons looks to be preparing something truly terrifying.

You'll do all the routine parts of a farming sim, like fishing, mining, and growing crops. You'll also get to sell your crops in town to earn yourself some money and "invest in the local economy" according to the game’s Steam page. However Grave Seasons does come with a twist, and suddenly you'll start investigating the mysterious murders cropping up throughout the supposedly cozy town.

The reveal trailer also gives us a little look into interactions with the townsfolk, and I was surprised to see just how unique the personalities are between characters. With that said, the trailer only shows off a handful of characters so there's likely to be a few more hiding away in the shadows of Ashenridge.

Between farming, it looks like you'll also be able to attend town events like some sort of gathering in the woods which is featured in the trailer, and I imagine is one of the best ways to get to know the townsfolk.

One of the most intriguing parts of the game shown in the trailer is the scene where the player's character is picking the lock of someone's house before breaking in. I mean, you can't really trust anyone when you're investigating a whole town for murder, can you?

I'm desperate to find out whether or not this is a one-off interaction or if you can just break into whoever's house rather than trying to build a strong enough friendship with them that they let you into their house whenever they're not in. If so, this is certainly a feature I could've benefitted from in Stardew Valley.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately though, the new trailer only offered a reveal with no release date. We can expect to see Grave Seasons crop up at some point in 2026, but that's as close as we've got to any concrete windows so far.

But at least this gives us enough time to get our murder maps ready and prepare ourselves for hunting the supernatural whenever Grave Seasons lurches out of the cemetery down the line.