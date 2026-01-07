Every videogame movie and TV show coming out in 2026 (and beyond)

We're in a golden age of film and television—at least when it comes to videogame adaptations. It seems like all of our favorite games are being made into movies and TV shows these days, and the next few years are absolutely packed with game adaptations coming to theaters and streaming services.

Here's a quick look at what videogame movies and TV series are coming up in 2026—and beyond. There's a whole section for videogame adaptations that have been announced but don't yet have release dates, too. This page will be updated whenever we get new information or dates on upcoming videogame movies and shows.

2026 movies

2026 videogame movies at a glance

Return to Silent Hill : January 23, 2026

: January 23, 2026 Iron Lung : January 30, 2026

: January 30, 2026 The Super Mario Galaxy Movie : April 3, 2026

: April 3, 2026 Mortal Kombat 2 : May 8, 2026

: May 8, 2026 Resident Evil : September 18, 2026

: September 18, 2026 Street Fighter : October 16, 2026

: October 16, 2026 The Angry Birds Movie 3 : December 23, 2026

: December 23, 2026 The Mortuary Assistant: TBA 2026

2027-2028 movies

2027 & 2028 videogame movies at a glance:

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 : March 19, 2027

: March 19, 2027 The Legend of Zelda : May 7, 2027

: May 7, 2027 A Minecraft Movie sequel : July 23, 2027

: July 23, 2027 Death Stranding : TBA 2027

: TBA 2027 Horizon Zero Dawn : TBA 2027

: TBA 2027 Unnamed Sonic Universe Event Film: TBA 2028

Untitled Beyond Good & Evil film

BioShock

Call of Duty

Chained Together

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Control

Dark Deception

Days Gone

Untitled Dead by Daylight film

Dragon's Lair

Dredge

Untitled Duke Nukem film

Elden Ring

F.E.A.R.

Firewatch

Five Nights at Freddy's 3

Gears of War

Ghost of Tsushima

Grow a Garden

Helldivers

Hello Neighbor: The Movie

Horizon Zero Dawn

It Takes Two

Just Cause

Untitled Just Dance film

Kingmakers

The Medium

Mega Man

Untitled Metal Gear film

Outlast

OutRun

Untitled Pac-Man film

Untitled Pokémon Detective Pikachu sequel

Poppy Playtime

Untitled Portal film

Untitled Rabbids film

Riders Republic

Ruiner

Untitled Saints Row film

Sifu

Sleeping Dogs

Slime Rancher

Space Invaders

Stray

The Sims

Untitled Streets of Rage film

Untitled Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon film

Untitled Tom Clancy's The Division film

Vampire Survivors

Watch Dogs

2026 TV series

Fallout Season 2 : 2025-2026, Prime Video

: 2025-2026, Prime Video Devil May Cry Season 2 : May 12, 2026

: May 12, 2026 Ark: The Animated Series (7 episodes): TBA 2026, Paramount+

(7 episodes): TBA 2026, Paramount+ Sekiro: No Defeat: TBA 2026, Crunchyroll

2027 TV series

Death Stranding: Isolations : TBA 2027, Disney+

: TBA 2027, Disney+ Ghost of Tsushima: TBA 2027, Crunchyroll

Alan Wake : Live-action

: Live-action Among Us : Animated, CBS

: Animated, CBS Assassin's Creed : Live-action, Netflix

: Live-action, Netflix Clash of Clans : Animated, Netflix

: Animated, Netflix Crash Bandicoot : Animated, Netflix

: Animated, Netflix Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 : Animated, Netflix

: Animated, Netflix Disco Elysium : Prime Video

: Prime Video Far Cry : Live-action, FX

: Live-action, FX God of War : Live-action, Prime Video

: Live-action, Prime Video Grounded : Animated

: Animated Hunt: Showdown : Live-action, Binge

: Live-action, Binge Hyperlight Drifter : Animated

: Animated The Last of Us Season 3 : Live-action, HBO

: Live-action, HBO Life is Strange : Live-action, Prime Video

: Live-action, Prime Video Mass Effect : Live-action, Prime Video

: Live-action, Prime Video Minecraft : Animated, Netflix

: Animated, Netflix Pacific Drive : Live-action

: Live-action A Plague Tale : Innocence: Live-action

: Innocence: Live-action Pokémon : Live-action, Netflix

: Live-action, Netflix Secret Level Season 2 : Animated, Netflix

: Animated, Netflix Skull & Bones : Live-action

: Live-action Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Season 2 : Animated, Netflix

: Animated, Netflix System Shock : Live-action, Binge

: Live-action, Binge Untitled Tomb Raider series : Live-action, Prime Video

: Live-action, Prime Video Vampyr : Live-action, Fox

: Live-action, Fox Wolfenstein: Live-action, Prime Video