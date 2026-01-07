Every videogame movie and TV show coming out in 2026 (and beyond)

Jump to:

With Legend of Zelda, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and yet another Resident Evil reboot, the year is packed with videogame adaptations.

We're in a golden age of film and television—at least when it comes to videogame adaptations. It seems like all of our favorite games are being made into movies and TV shows these days, and the next few years are absolutely packed with game adaptations coming to theaters and streaming services.

Here's a quick look at what videogame movies and TV series are coming up in 2026—and beyond. There's a whole section for videogame adaptations that have been announced but don't yet have release dates, too. This page will be updated whenever we get new information or dates on upcoming videogame movies and shows.

2026 movies

2026 videogame movies at a glance

Mario and Luigi

  • Return to Silent Hill: January 23, 2026
  • Iron Lung: January 30, 2026
  • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: April 3, 2026
  • Mortal Kombat 2: May 8, 2026
  • Resident Evil: September 18, 2026
  • Street Fighter: October 16, 2026
  • The Angry Birds Movie 3: December 23, 2026
  • The Mortuary Assistant: TBA 2026

2027-2028 movies

2027 & 2028 videogame movies at a glance:

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 4: March 19, 2027
  • The Legend of Zelda: May 7, 2027
  • A Minecraft Movie sequel: July 23, 2027
  • Death Stranding: TBA 2027
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: TBA 2027
  • Unnamed Sonic Universe Event Film: TBA 2028

Announced but undated movies:

Undated movies

  • Untitled Beyond Good & Evil film
  • BioShock
  • Call of Duty
  • Chained Together
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Control
  • Dark Deception
  • Days Gone
  • Untitled Dead by Daylight film
  • Dragon's Lair
  • Dredge
  • Untitled Duke Nukem film
  • Elden Ring
  • F.E.A.R.
  • Firewatch
  • Five Nights at Freddy's 3
  • Gears of War
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Grow a Garden
  • Helldivers
  • Hello Neighbor: The Movie
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • It Takes Two
  • Just Cause
  • Untitled Just Dance film
  • Kingmakers
  • The Medium
  • Mega Man
  • Untitled Metal Gear film
  • Outlast
  • OutRun
  • Untitled Pac-Man film
  • Untitled Pokémon Detective Pikachu sequel
  • Poppy Playtime
  • Untitled Portal film
  • Untitled Rabbids film
  • Riders Republic
  • Ruiner
  • Untitled Saints Row film
  • Sifu
  • Sleeping Dogs
  • Slime Rancher
  • Space Invaders
  • Stray
  • The Sims
  • Untitled Streets of Rage film
  • Untitled Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon film
  • Untitled Tom Clancy's The Division film
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Watch Dogs

2026 TV series

2026 TV series

  • Fallout Season 2: 2025-2026, Prime Video
  • Devil May Cry Season 2: May 12, 2026
  • Ark: The Animated Series (7 episodes): TBA 2026, Paramount+
  • Sekiro: No Defeat: TBA 2026, Crunchyroll

2027 TV series

2027 TV series

  • Death Stranding: Isolations: TBA 2027, Disney+
  • Ghost of Tsushima: TBA 2027, Crunchyroll

Undated TV series

Announced but undated TV series

  • Alan Wake: Live-action
  • Among Us: Animated, CBS
  • Assassin's Creed: Live-action, Netflix
  • Clash of Clans: Animated, Netflix
  • Crash Bandicoot: Animated, Netflix
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2: Animated, Netflix
  • Disco Elysium: Prime Video
  • Far Cry: Live-action, FX
  • God of War: Live-action, Prime Video
  • Grounded: Animated
  • Hunt: Showdown: Live-action, Binge
  • Hyperlight Drifter: Animated
  • The Last of Us Season 3: Live-action, HBO
  • Life is Strange: Live-action, Prime Video
  • Mass Effect: Live-action, Prime Video
  • Minecraft: Animated, Netflix
  • Pacific Drive: Live-action
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence: Live-action
  • Pokémon: Live-action, Netflix
  • Secret Level Season 2: Animated, Netflix
  • Skull & Bones: Live-action
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Season 2: Animated, Netflix
  • System Shock: Live-action, Binge
  • Untitled Tomb Raider series: Live-action, Prime Video
  • Vampyr: Live-action, Fox
  • Wolfenstein: Live-action, Prime Video
