Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 16, 2026)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2026 games that are launching this year.

Mama's Sleeping Angels

Mama's Sleeping Angels | Official Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 12

Developer:‌ itamu

Mama's Sleeping Angels is basically Lethal Company by way of Cruelty Squad, though the latter's distinctive low-grade cyber-surrealism is replaced by a seasick Y2K nostalgia. Either alone or with up to three other players, you navigate an unpredictable dream world, killing threats and collecting "cursed objects" that provide "beneficial or bothersome powers" including, for example, the ability to jump very, very high. As you shoot, explore, and bear witness to countless uncanny atrocities across six maps, you'll slowly learn why you're trapped inside a nonsensical dream.

Article continues below

Lucid Blocks

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 13

Developer:‌ Lucy B. Locks

Lucid Blocks dares to ask: what if Minecraft except extremely odd, with an art style mixing "liminal spaces" with dreamlike misty voxel worlds? Like Minecraft, Lucid Blocks has infinite procedural generation, though it supports infinite vertical procedural generation too. In these worlds you'll find "cities made of plastic, serene fields of grass, and massive abandoned warehouses", but you'll also be free to craft your own structures and expanses as well, all while surviving indescribable beasties. It looks surprisingly fleshed out for $10, and has over a thousand "overwhelmingly positive" reviews.

The State of Nowhere

The State of Nowhere | Latin American Games Showcase TGA 2025 - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ March 12

Developer:‌ Anomaly Works

The State of Nowhere is very reminiscent of Papers, Please, but instead of deciding who gets to cross the border into a totalitarian state, you're deciding who gets access to food in a totalitarian state. In other words, you're deciding whether people live or die an agonising, hungry death, while also trying to avoid doling out more food to scammers. There are 46 endings to work towards and four distinct game modes, so there's a fair bit to chew on here aside from debilitating moral uncertainty.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thysiastery

THYSIASTERY - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ March 10

Developers:‌ DIRGA



The first of two old school dungeon crawlers in this week's column, Thysiastery is a very handsome pixel art blobber in a roguelike package. By dint of being branded, you're fated to life in a huge, mysterious, shapeshifting Labyrinth. The objective is to get out, but naturally there are all manner of puzzles, enemies and obstacles in your path. Combat is turn-based, and there are apparently "a great number of skills" to find, which can be applied to the various party members you'll find spread throughout the maze. If you're loving the recent blobber renaissance, this is another one to stick on the wishlist.

Pluto

Pluto - Official Demo Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ March 10

Developer:‌ Siege Wizard Interactive

Another dungeon crawler, though this one takes the form of a roguelike deckbuilder, which is very much not a genre that excites me but: just look at this thing. It kinda looks like Eye of the Beholder by way of the Garbage Pail Kids, and I mean that as a massive compliment. You play as an imprisoned wizard who must break their shackles and escape a heinous dungeon, all the better to attend their niece's birthday party. Expect eight playable characters, bizarre elemental synergies, at least one appalling mutant sloth, and lots of cards.