The Future Games Show returns this March with the voices of Lae'zel and Batman as hosts
Devora Wilde and Shai Matheson have a whole lotta news to share this March 12.
The Future Games Show is shortly to become the right-now games show (metaphorically, various trademark lawyers instruct me to inform you). The event from PC Gamer's publisher, Future, returns on March 12 for its spring showcase of world premieres, trailers, and stealth drops. What's more, it's just revealed its hosts (not me, despite my numerous and vivid emails to our CEO).
This year's Future Games Show Spring Showcase will be hosted by none other than Devora Wilde (Clair Obscur's Clea, Split Fiction's Habschi and, of course, Baldur's Gate 3's Lae'zel) and Shai Matheson (Batman in the upcoming LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight).
The showcase is set to be jampacked, featuring over 40 upcoming games from studios big and small. A new game from the creators of Just Cause? It's got that. A weird metroidvania set in small-town America? It's got that too. The opportunity to finally play a mudcrab? You better believe that's all queued up and ready to go when the show airs on March 12.
Where can you watch? Buddy, where can't you watch? The show goes out Thursday, March 12, 2026, kicking off at 1 pm PT, 4 pm ET and 8 pm GMT, on more platforms than you can shake a digital stick at.
Find it on Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X, TikTok, GamesRadar, and PC Gamer, with even more platforms yet to come if those somehow aren't enough for you. It'll be co-streamed, too, in the fashion of this, our 21st century. If you'd like to be one of those co-streamers, here's the sign-up form.
It's gonna be a doozy, folks. The dooziest yet, perhaps, at least until next year's event. Meet you back here for that one, when I'll surely be telling you that I am the host. I'll get my star on that walk of fame yet.
