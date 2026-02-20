The Future Games Show returns this March with the voices of Lae'zel and Batman as hosts

News
By published

Devora Wilde and Shai Matheson have a whole lotta news to share this March 12.

Logo for the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.
(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show is shortly to become the right-now games show (metaphorically, various trademark lawyers instruct me to inform you). The event from PC Gamer's publisher, Future, returns on March 12 for its spring showcase of world premieres, trailers, and stealth drops. What's more, it's just revealed its hosts (not me, despite my numerous and vivid emails to our CEO).

This year's Future Games Show Spring Showcase will be hosted by none other than Devora Wilde (Clair Obscur's Clea, Split Fiction's Habschi and, of course, Baldur's Gate 3's Lae'zel) and Shai Matheson (Batman in the upcoming LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight).

(Image credit: Future)

Find it on Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X, TikTok, GamesRadar, and PC Gamer, with even more platforms yet to come if those somehow aren't enough for you. It'll be co-streamed, too, in the fashion of this, our 21st century. If you'd like to be one of those co-streamers, here's the sign-up form.

It's gonna be a doozy, folks. The dooziest yet, perhaps, at least until next year's event. Meet you back here for that one, when I'll surely be telling you that I am the host. I'll get my star on that walk of fame yet.

