Moonlighter 2's unlikely duo of cosy shopkeeping and intense dodge-rolling action looks ridiculously charming, and I'm already anticipating its upcoming demo

When I think of a life as a fantasy shopkeeper, I think of a rather humble one: Peddling wares inside a comfy, dinky unit protected within a town's walls, away from the dangers that litter the roads beyond the gates.

In the case of Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, however, it's going right into the heart of the action and retrieving only the best treasures to put up for sale. After all, that stock's gotta come from somewhere.

As seen at our very own PC Gaming Show 2025, the sequel to Digital Sun's roguelite dungeon crawler is gearing up to be a right corker. The trailer shows off our wee merchant Will's double life—from dodge-rolling through giant bear traps to giving the store a good old sweep—and it looks like a surprisingly fun mix of cosy gaming and high-pressure Soulslike action.

And boy, does it look like a lot of action. There are AOEs raining down from the sky, projectiles flying out in all directions, rotating lasers, and platforms that threaten to vanish if you set foot on them for too long. Digital Sun promises plenty of weapons and armour to find throughout, with the potential for different builds to best complement your playstyle.

It'll all be worth it for the loot that can be grabbed and subsequently sold at your shop, though. It looks like you'll be able to set the layout, the items, and even expand the space as you progress and earn more money, which is speaking volumes to my inner shop simulator lover. There are even individual combat and merchant-based perks to compliment both elements of the game.

There'll be plenty of call backs for people who enjoyed the original Moonlighter, but Digital Sun assures that the sequel is still a great place for people to jump in for the first time—and even says it's a great game to try out if you enjoyed games like Dave the Diver and Dredge, which I very much did. If you're still not sure, worry not: Moonlighter 2 is getting a free demo on June 9 which should be an ample opportunity to test things out for yourself.

There's no release date for the full game yet, unfortunately, but we can expect it to come out some time this summer. In the meantime, you can wishlist Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault on Steam.

