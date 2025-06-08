Love Eternal is a 'gravity-defying horror platformer' within which a teenager must escape the clutches of an angry ancient god

It can be really hard to make pixel art look scary because, simply, a few blocks on a screen can only do so much. But Ysbryd Games' upcoming psychological horror platformer Love Eternal, shown at the PC Gaming Show 2025, manages to nail 2D terror in its trailer, mostly thanks to some really unsettling images.

Instead of relying on graphic gore, hyper-realistic monsters, or an eerily detailed location, Love Eternal uses creepy music, sound effects, and scenes to scare the player. The background noise of most of the trailer is just this low, ethereal humming, with the occasional loud noise cutting through it to make you jump, but that is far from the worst part of this trailer.

There are confusing monoliths, warping humans, and a lady who, when she's not staring at a wall, won't stop staring at me, apart from the one time she punched a hole through my car window. It's horrific and I love it.

From what I've seen so far, Love Eternal looks to be a great take on psychological horror, having plenty of truly mind-bending and uneasy scenes instead of just going for the usual, can you really trust your own mind?! angle, which I've always thought is a bit overplayed.

Psychological horror is also a great fit for a platformer. All the anti-gravity scenes that show the protagonist Maya jumping from the floor to the ceiling or floating around in mid-air are also odd and unsettling.

Stuck in a puzzle-filled castle, trapped by an angry god, Maya navigates the chambers using her anti-gravity skills. But it seems like you'll spend most of your time floating in the air by rapidly flipping gravity as the castle is prone to shifting its structure at a moment's notice. I guess that's to be expected when you're roaming around the home of a god.

Psychological horror is one of my favourite sub genres, and it makes up a good chunk of the best horror games on PC . So I'm very excited to see what Love Eternal turns out like, and it seems like the devs are too.

“As lifelong developers, we've always aimed to create experiences that challenge people's fundamental assumptions about what a game can be,” Toby Alden, designer at brlka, says in a press release. “Love Eternal is our first longform title, and we're confident it's going to surprise even experienced players in ways they could have never imagined!”

Love Eternal has a new release window of October 2025.