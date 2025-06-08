A giant cop has his eye on you in Militsioner, the most bizarre immersive sim I've ever seen

Be quiet or the giant cop will hear you in Militsioner, a bizarre immersive sim where you're under constant surveillance by, well, a really big cop.

In true immersive sim fashion, you have a bunch of ways to sneak through the city undetected. Fellow NPCs can also help you break into things without getting caught, but there's also a whole Tamagotchi-like mood system for everyone in the game that you'll have to manage.

Developer Tallboys' goal seems to be making the whole place feel alive as you slip through alleyways and open windows—showcased in a new trailer during today's PC Gaming Show 2025.

There are a number of ways for you to interact with the world. You can talk your way to your objectives, steal your way to them, sneak your way to them, or a combination of all three. But the whole time you have to make sure the policeman doesn't get angry and snatch you right up from off the ground.

I've never seen such a surreal take on an immersive sim. So many of them drop you into dystopian settings like this, but none of them have a premise that is as distinct as Militsioner. Morality systems have also faded away over time, so it's nice to see a developer playing with that by giving characters their own personalities that can affect how you tackle things.

This is truly a special one to keep an eye on as it nears release. Tallboys will have a playtest available soon that you can sign up for on Steam .