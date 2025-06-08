Mycopunk, the co-op shooter of the summer, gets a release date at the PC Gaming Show 2025
Fungus becomes enemy number one in July.
I've already said my piece on Mycopunk as it exists before launch. This is co-op FPS goodness in its best form: fast, funny, fungal, a little stupid, and not a roguelike. There's a demo that you should absolutely convince a few friends to play with you right now.
Once you do that, come back and take note of Mycopunk's release date, announced today at the PC Gaming Show 2025, which is July 10. That's much sooner than I thought it'd be, yet still far enough away to make a dent in my patience.
Mycopunk casts your friend group as a team of "overpowered and underpaid" scrap bots with the job of ridding a planet of its aggressive fungus problem. There are four bots with signature movement abilities—my favorite, Glider, can fly around for a few seconds on cooldown—but equipment like guns and grenades is class-agnostic. In my headcanon, Mycopunk is what's happening on the surface while Deep Rock Galactic's dwarves eradicate the evils of the underworld.
I'm still thinking about Mycopunk's enemy faction, which is essentially the collective hive mind of the planet's fungal infestation. The whole planet wants our heroes dead, and its chosen method is sending globules of purple mush armed with the rusty leftovers of society's failed defenses. The tentacled freakazoids can be dismantled limb by limb or by chipping away at an armored core. It's sort of like Horizon's robo dinos: Sometimes it makes more sense to shoot off a dangerous weapon before going for the killshot.
Between missions, you can cash in materials found on the surface for upgrades that don't just make numbers go up, but meaningfully change how guns behave. Mods are attached to guns on a grid, meaning you sometimes have to shuffle the shapes around like in Resident Evil 4 to make them all fit. The more powerful ones take up the most room, like a DMR upgrade that turns its magazine into a throwable grenade.
Mycopunk's demo answered my questions about its gunplay, but I want to see how its variety shakes out come July. The new trailer shows glimpses of mission types that aren't in the demo, including one with vehicles I'm particularly excited about.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
