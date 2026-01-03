Steam Awards 2025 give Game of the Year to Hollow Knight: Silksong

Valve's publicly voted Steam Awards are announced early in the New Year, which is the most sensible time to announce annual awards while also guaranteeing hardly anybody actually cares about them. If you're not sick of hearing about how much other people like Clair Obscur by January, you must have the patience of a saint.

Fortunately, Clair Obscur didn't win Game of the Year in the Steam Awards, though it did take the Best Soundtrack Award. Overall Game of the Year went to Hollow Knight: Silksong, which also won the Best Game You Suck At Award. (Games can be nominated in multiple categories now, and also you no longer need to own a game on Steam to vote for it.)

Hades 2 took the Best Game on Steam Deck Award and Dispatch won the Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award. Though Larian was quite surprised to see Baldur's Gate 3 nominated for the Labor of Love Award, the 2013 CRPG won it anyway.

You can see all the finalists who were robbed at Steam's official Steam Awards page, but here are the winners in each category, all of which are currently discounted as part of the Winter Sale.

Game of the Year: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong VR Game of the Year: The Midnight Walk

The Midnight Walk Labor of Love: Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 Best Game on Steam Deck: Hades 2

Hades 2 Better With Friends: Peak

Peak Outstanding Visual Style: Silent Hill F

Silent Hill F Most Innovative Gameplay: Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders Best Game You Suck At: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong Best Soundtrack: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Dispatch

Dispatch Sit Back and Relax: RV There Yet?