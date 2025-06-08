Far Far West is music to my ears: a 4-player co-op FPS with ghost bandits and elemental spell combos

I have gazed into the depths of my neglected Steam wishlist and discovered an insatiable hunger for anything tagged "FPS" and "co-op," the two objectively best qualities in videogames. Add Far Far West, the latest game from Pumpkin Jack developer Evil Raptor just announced at the PC Gaming Show 2025, to the list.

Far Far West is the first FPS from a four-person studio, which, up to this point, has been known for throwback 3D platformers in the style of Ratchet & Clank. That style explains the pleasantly bouncy animations of Far Far West's robo-cowboys.

Its gunplay and missions, however, are inspired by some FPS greats: "With shooting mechanics and character abilities inspired by Overwatch, missions and enemy mobs inspired by Helldivers 2 and an accessible co-op experience inspired by Deep Rock Galactic."

That's a cocktail I can guzzle. Behind an arsenal of snappy revolvers and improbably automatic rifles are elemental spells that can be combo-ed together to change their effects. In an early gameplay video, I noticed a pool of acid ignite and trigger an explosion of lightning in a Magicka sorta way.

Maps are procedural and difficulty is scalable, as in there's literally a lever to crank up or down to adjust the intensity. Like Helldivers and Deep Rock, the idea is to juggle waves of ghost bandits and undead bulls while completing your primary job of mining for crystals, bouncing globs of ooze into a bucket, or whatever else the full game has in store.

Far Far West already looks fun, though we're a ways off from its early access release in 2026. Wishlist it on Steam now.