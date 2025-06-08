A-freight of the dark? I'm already spellbound by Spooky Express, an adorable puzzle game about trains and also vampires

Have you ever wanted to plan out the transit routes for a movie monster theme park staffed by real vampires and zombies, ensuring that the humans aboard don't get eaten alive or turned into monsters themselves? Of course you have! You'll finally get your chance in Spooky Express, which just got a new trailer at today's PC Gaming Show 2025.

From the same puzzle aficionados behind A Monster's Expedition, Spooky Express is all about plopping down train tracks and praying you thought everything through correctly. The train stops at different points of interest until it reaches the exit, and each monster has a different intended destination; vampires need to be dropped off in coffins, but place your tracks wrong, and you might accidentally toss a living human in there.

Like a lot of great puzzlers, it abides by a simple set of rules and slowly teases out more and more potential from the idea. Train tracks can be placed in whatever shape you like, but they can't cross over themselves or turn back, and humans need to reach the exit without getting gobbled up or turned into ghouls. The trailer shows some plans getting derailed (figuratively), but I'm sure your living guests know what they signed up for.

Of course, it's all in good fun—Spooky Express observes the puzzle game tradition of being irresistibly adorable while teasing your brain, and if the demo is any indication, it'll build up in complexity before blasting any neurons. That demo's available now on Steam and is already downright pleasant; though it's just a glimpse of the full thing, which will include over 100 levels.

The game is slated for a fitting October release later this year, and you can add it to your wishlist on Steam.