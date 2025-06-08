Vanquish the big bad, then chase them back through time and kill 'em again in Eversiege: Untold Ages, a co-op PvE loot-em-up

Featured in today's PC Gaming Show 2025 extravaganza, Eversiege: Untold Ages is a new spin on the co-op loot-em-up formula from developer Tindalos Interactive. The vibe is epic but not hectic, and the game blends Moba-style combat with management and roguelite mechanics.

Players control Scyrons (demigods sealed in powerful armors) and set out to liberate humanity's last city, Bastion, from a great siege led by the forces of evil. This is old school fantasy: legendary weapons, ancient shrines, and giant toothy monsters that need a good thwacking from the forces of good.

Bastion itself is at the heart of everything: it's not just humanity's last stronghold, but its greatest weapon against the forces of evil. Each run sees you making hard choices about what to prioritise. You can rebuild parts of the city, invest in defensive towers, pursue arcane powers, and craft your moment-to-moment playstyle through Bastion's evolution.

It's not all about defense, though. Your ultimate goal is far more than survival: from Bastion you and your buddies will strike out into the enemy frontlines, reclaim the land, and ultimately face the great evil behind the Eversiege.

Even then, one victory may be fleeting. Eventually you'll find yourself backtracking through time, pulling out the very roots of evil as you pursue the big bad through different eras. But every leap back reveals an altered, twisted, and more dangerous timeline.

To win out you'll need to mix, match and experiment with legendary Wargear, and whether you're dual-wielding daggers or just smashing things with a giant axe upgrades and elemental Essences unlock new tactics and synergies.

EverSiege: Untold Ages is launching in early access, with new content planned out for the first 12 months: more Wargears, Essences, enemies, and jungle quests, among other additions. At launch the game will feature four Wargears and four Essences, two primary enemy factions, and all core macro-management and meta-progression features in-place.

