The Last Caretaker is an oceanic first-person survival shooter that tasks you with rebuilding humanity in a drowning world

Hard sci-fi survival shooter The Last Caretaker just got an airing at the PC Gaming Show 2025, and it's channelling some truly uncanny early British TV moods. If you don't know what I mean, imagine the ye olde Americana of Fallout, except from across the pond, with all the chewed VHS stylings and early radiophonic synth work that entails. Watch the video: you'll get it.

It really sets the mood for a survival game with a brilliantly haunting premise: you play as the Last Caretaker, tasked with rebooting humanity after a cataclysmic flooding. This involves sailing an endless ocean and exploring subaquatic seed vaults, all the better to germinate them at the Lazarus Complex where they'll finally be catapulted skyward, presumably to some other more fertile planet.

Naturally, this isn't easy. The Last Caretaker needs to get the Lazarus Complex itself running while also protecting it from the Earth's remnant living—or at least, sentient—species. This is where the combat element comes in, and while there's plenty of first-person shooting, you'll also need to deploy, manage, and protect automated defences.

Most fascinatingly—and this is the aspect of The Last Caretaker we don't know much about at the moment—you'll also need to launch these seed rockets into space, which apparently involves a lot: scavenging for launch protocols and fuel, and rebuilding "navigating AI systems".

The Last Caretaker launches into early access some time later this year. You can wishlist it on Steam right now.