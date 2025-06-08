The creator of DayZ has just released DLC that basically turns survival game Icarus into a firstperson monster-hunting game

Dean Hall will probably always be best-known for creating the incredibly fun (and influential) DayZ, but for the last three-and-a-half years his studio Rocketwertz has been building out survival co-op game Icarus: and it boasts "very positive" recent reviews on Steam for all that hard work.

At today's PC Gaming Show 2025, Rocketwertz showed what was next, and released it at the same time. Icarus: Great Hunts Campaigns is out now and is a major DLC (alongside a substantial free update to the base game) that aims to reinvent how players battle against Icarus' gigantic bosses.

The "campaigns" part of the title matters. This DLC sets you off on branching missions that all go towards investigating a boss, affecting the environment, unlocking unique tools to use in the final fight, and even affecting some of their abilities.

Each campaign ends with the big showdown. The Great Hunt bosses each have their own domain, where the conditions suit them. Then? It's on, and your team best not fly too close to the sun.

At the end of each hunt new bosses will unlock, each with their own unique powers, and each campaign also unlocks the blueprint for a Legendary Weapon. The materials dropped from the Great Hunt bosses are sent back up to the Orbital Space Station to help craft these, with Rocketwertz saying there are "4 upgrade slots from 3 themed upgrade paths, leading to 81 unique combinations per weapon."

Icarus: Great Hunts Campaigns launches today with three hunts across Olympus, Styx and Prometheus. Further updates are planned for both the base game and the Great Hunts Campaigns. You can keep up with Icarus on X, facebook, and YouTube, and Rocketwerkz here.