Wanderburg is Howl's Moving Castle if it were a roguelike where you duke it out as a castle on wheels

The latest world premiere to grace the stage at the PC Gaming Show 2025 is Wanderburg.

In this day and age, there's no shortage of (admittedly fun) rogue-likes, even open-world ones. Like farming sims and deckbuilders, they're a dime a dozen, but I can't say I've ever seen a rogue-like where you cruise around in a castle with an appetite for just about anything.

Developed by three-person German indie studio Randwerk, Wanderburg isn't your typical rogue-like. For starters, you're a castle—with wheels. You're not just any castle on wheels, though, as you have a gaping maw that will eat anything and everything in front of you.

This plays into Wanderburg's roguelike, Agar.io inspirations in which your gluttony rewards you with gold to upgrade your castle with new weapon modules. These modules range from cannons and crossbows to wizard towers, flamethrowers, and even massive spider legs.

As for what all this heavy artillery is for, well…it's to hunt down other fortresses and peaceful villages across its minimalistic landscape. With every boss-tille you topple in a run, your castle grows bigger and bigger, from a teeny tower and puny portcullis all the way to a fortress, armed to the teeth—with actual metal teeth, too, no less.

Mixing rogue-likes and survivor-likes with vehicles already sounds like a fun twist, but Wanderburg promises satisfying driving that allows for slick manoeuvres and smart ability usage. Imagine doing doughnuts while scooping up a herd of sheep and firing arrow volleys at enemy castles out for your blood (bricks?), or pulling an Akira spin to let off a cannonade.

With its world premiere in the PC Gaming Show, Wanderburg is setting its sights on 2026. If Howl's Moving Castle meets Agar.io, all blended into a minimalist rogue-like package, floats your moat, check out the Wanderburg Steam page for more details—where you can also wishlist it.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors