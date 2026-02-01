On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2026 games that are launching this year.

Don't Stop, Girlypop!

Don't Stop, Girlypop! | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ January 30

Developer:‌ Funny Fintan Softworks

The name of this one probably won't prepare you for what it actually is. Don't Stop, Girlypop! is a blisteringly fast movement-oriented arena shooter, except instead of the usual horror / sci-fi / dystopian / fantasy setting, we get a blissfully garish love letter to turn of the century chart pop. And in case you're tempted to write this off as a novelty—why would you?—there are some fascinating modern touches applied to this dayglo boomer shooter: moving faster means killing harder, and killing harder means healing more. "Tigris Nix wants to drain your world of The Love, a natural force keeping your planet alive," so reads the Steam description. "Lay waste to its robot drones to heal the Oasis!" OK! I'm in.

Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator

Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator - STEAM LAUNCH TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ January 30

Developer:‌ Strange Scaffold

Strange Scaffold adds to its growing catalogue of delightfully macabre games (Clickolding, Life Eater, I Am Your Beast) with a sim about buying stocks "based on the simulated lives of babies", where you'll profit "from their misery" and cash out "the moment they win the Galactic Lottery". That means betting on procedurally generated alien babies from seven planets, and then sitting back to bear witness to their wretched lives, all the better to track the progress (or lack thereof) of your investment. It's extremely morbid stuff, obviously. But that's capitalism, baby.

Bogos Binted?

Bogos Binted? - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ January 29

Developers:‌ underbadger



I'm sorry, but what the hell does Bogos Binted mean? That's the question that compelled me to investigate this game about gambling against three fellow aliens, either solo or online. The central card game seems pretty simple at heart, until the complication of special cards comes into play. Oh, and the fact that you can simply blow the head off your opponents is also likely to complicate things too. I'm neither a card or boardgame fan, but this looks like a ridiculously fun online party game for people who are.

Millennium Dream

Millennium Dream | BEST Indie Games Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ January 28

Developer:‌ LucidDreamLab

Here's a fascinating walking sim about exploring environments loosely belonging to the 'Chinese Dreamcore' visual aesthetic which, to my untrained eyes (for I am not Chinese nor have I ever been to China) looks like a blend of vaporwave with "liminal space" trappings. It's a slightly askew, quietly dark form of nostalgia, in other words, and given the Steam tags that hint towards darker things, I wouldn't be surprised if this game about photographing popular retro settings is actually more than that.

Valkyrie Saga

Valkyrie Saga - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ January 27

Developer:‌ Public Void

Valkyrie Saga looks like the most shit hot PlayStation 3D platformer that never existed. The textures are unmistakably belonging to the fifth generation, but the sprawl and scale of the maps is unlike anything we saw during that era, lending it a—perhaps deliberate—sickly dreaminess that I'm drawn to. Protagonist Roll can jump and glide balletically through these oddly barren landscapes, on her mission to stop a floating island from falling onto her home.