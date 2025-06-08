I'm obsessed with goblinAmerica, an FPS where you play the goblin president crouch sliding through a psychedelic dream world

In a new trailer at the PC Gaming Show 2025, we got a look at new gameplay from the absolutely bonkers psychedelic FPS, goblinAmerica, which also revealed a release window of the second half of this year.

goblinAmerica is not just a weird FPS, but a Weird FPS⁠—you know what I mean. It feels bad to say that every strange, abrasive indie FPS with a unique art style is like Cruelty Squad, but goblinAmerica does have a lot in common with Cruelty Squad.

In addition to looking unique, there's a very similar sensibility at play, this combination of the banal, absurd, and capitalistic with the sacred and unknowable. The gig economy touching the face of god, or goblin president opening up ancient vault doors of primeval alchemical metallurgy.

But goblinAmerica's own abrasive, colorful art style really stands apart: Slick, shiny rendering looking like the best of the '90s or some particularly freaky claymation, taking advantage of 360-era normal maps to make everything look three-dimensional in a deeply discomfiting way.

Even if you're not as into all that high-falutin' stuff, I can tell you that goblinAmerica is extremely fun to play, and has the makings of a great shooter based on its Steam demo. Gameplay-wise, it might actually have the most in common with time trial shooters like Neon White or Anger Foot.

In the demo's tutorial level, there's less emphasis on shooting enemies, and more on zooming through the level as quickly as possible. To that end, it gives you two delicious movement techs to take advantage of: A crouch slide providing a quick burst of momentum, and the ability to shoot at your own feet for a super jump.

I already found myself replaying the demo to get a gold medal ranking on the global leader board, and goblinAmerica's new trailer shows off some stunning-looking levels. They're like if someone tried to recreate the world of Wallace and Gromit from memory while sleep-deprived, then slap the aesthetic on a Counter-Strike surf map.

I can't wait to check out the whole thing, and it doesn't seem like we'll have long to wait, either. goblinAmerica will release later this year, and you can check out the game's demo or wishlist it over on Steam.