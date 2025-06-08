Mad Max one second, Cyberpunk the next—Terminull Brigade is looking like every roguelike everywhere, all at once

Run, die, run again. Even the best roguelikes get a little repetitive after a while; I can assure you that after 200 hours in Darkest Dungeon, I was fully fed up with its wine-drunk skeletons and squealing pig men. Terminull Brigade has caught my eye with its latest trailer not just because it's a frenetic co-op shooter with a coterie of playable heroes, but also because its genre-hopping madness might be just the salve my rotted attention span needs.

The new trailer, which debuted at today's PC Gaming Show 2025, sees Terminull Brigade's action bounce between two vastly different aesthetic moods. In one moment, techy anime ninjas are slicing apart robots in an ocean of neon. In the next, comic booky onomatopoeia is flying out of Mad Max road warriors getting blasted with laser fire. That sort of juxtaposition makes for an irresistible hook in a genre where variety is king.

The screenshots on the Steam page tease even more—a moonbase, a golden future metropolis, some sort of underground base with a giant mecha-snake—and it's got me sold on its anarchic spirit. Players assume the role of Rogueteers, edgy heroes with giant guns and perfectly styled hair called names like Blade and Aurora, and do all that familiar co-op roguelike stuff. Gather loot, pile on upgrades, see how far you can get before you bite it.

It's a space with a ton of great games already, like Gunfire Reborn and Risk of Rain 2, so its unique voice all the more striking. The game is slated for release this summer, but you won't have to wait that long to give it a whirl. It's making an appearance at Steam's June 9-16 Next Fest; if you're itching to download that demo when it drops, or just wishlist the game, you can do both on Steam .