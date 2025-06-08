Fresh Tracks reveals a release date for its rhythmic demon slaying with breakneck heavy metal and—wait, is that Peter Stormare?

Fresh Tracks, Buffalo Buffalo's breakneck rhythm adventure game, has a release date: August 12, 2025.

As outlined in a new trailed aired during the PC Gaming Show 2025, Fresh Tracks teaches us that not only does like come at you fast—so too does the afterlife as we “jump, dodge, and fight to the rhythm of the gods.”

As showcased at lightning pace, hordes of hooded baddies are put to the sword, while similar numbers of plectrums are put to the pick.

“The world will sing your song!” so declares the game’s Steam page, while the process of doing so is fraught with ominous demons, deadly obstacles, ice-breathing dragons, and, um, actor Peter Stormare?

Who knew the man who’s featured in everything from Fargo to The Big Lebowski, Armageddon and Prison Break—who’s also provided voicework for video games Until Dawn, Destiny, The Elder Scrolls Online and much more—was so invested in rhythm games that cross the ethereal plane?

Following in Stormare’s footsteps in Fresh Tracks will see you assume control of protagonist Skaii on their quest to defeat Mar, the Queen of Terror and restore hope to the living land of Norwyn. Told through story and song, you’ll uncover the world’s secrets all the while unlocking upgrades designed to aid future runs.

As you can see above, it’s all very cool in doing so, fast and furious and chock-full of head-bobbing, fist-pumping metal music.

If any of that feels like your jam, you should wishlist Fresh Tracks over on Steam right now ahead of its August 12 launch date. The fate of Norwyn is in your hands.