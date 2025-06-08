Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults drops a quintessential ARPG trailer at the PC Gaming Show 2025—wishlist it now on Steam

A fantastical realm filled with giant spiders, mouth-watering magic, dark secrets and valiant squads who all specialise in different aspects of combat—Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults is a veritable checklist of the very best ARPG tenets.

As illustrated during a shiny new trailer aired at the PC Gaming Show 2025, BKOM Studios and Megabit Publishing’s slant on Pathfinder draws from the enduring role-playing game’s second edition. In motion, this presents as a hack-n-slash dungeon crawler, where up to four players plumb the depths of a single labyrinthian world in their quest to uncover loot and slay many, many baddies.

Some of that looks like this:

Of course, in doing all of that, you can expect heaps of customisation options in how you mould your perfect combatant and the weapons they wield, whether that’s on your lonesome or alongside three other pals.

Fancy some lore that loosely ties everything together? Of course you do. Let me hand you over to the Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults Steam page blurb. Et voila: “The wicked Belcorra Haruvex haunts her forsaken home of Gauntlight Keep. Centuries ago, she threatened the world with an army of monsters, beasts, and abominations, only to be defeated by four brave heroes. But her magic and malice have brought her back to the world as a ghost—and her army has only grown stronger in her absence.

“Now Belcorra is ready to take revenge against those who wronged her in life. Brave heroes are needed to venture forth into the undiscovered depths of Gauntlight Keep—a sprawling mega dungeon teeming with foul monsters—to defeat Belcorra’s army and put her wicked soul to rest once and for all.”

Are you foolhardy enough to delve into the shadowy depths of the abomination vaults, asks the narrator in the trailer above. If the answer is yes, you should absolutely wishlist Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults on Steam.