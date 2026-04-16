Moves of the Diamond Hand will be one of 2027's best RPGs, and it just launched in early access

I'm at a weird place with Moves of the Diamond Hand, which released in early access on April 13: It's a phenomenal RPG, nothing else out there looks like it, and it already has a greater volume of sheer stuff than the entirety of its creator's previous work put together.

Unfortunately, I really hate playing singleplayer games in early access⁠—PCG staff writer Morgan Park hit the nail on the head when he tried out New Blood's early access immersive sim opus, Gloomwood, four years ago: It's too good to play unfinished.

Moves Of the Diamond Hand - Early Access Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

But when I decided I was done and set Moves of the Diamond Hand aside to play something else, I immediately missed its presence in my life: What do?

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If you like adventure games or walk 'n talk RPGs like Disco Elysium and are less bothered about running into a "pardon our mess" WIP sign than I am, Diamond Hand is a no-brainer recommendation.

Diamond Dawgz

Creator Cosmo D makes RPGs with the sensibility of a 2002 Adult Swim show you caught at a friend's place at 3AM and never learned the name of. It's Xavier Renegade Angel with more plot and more heart. I sang a sea shanty to a clone politician's emotional support fish (also cloned) to make it trust me, then went to stump for his airhead hippy jock rival on the campaign trail. "Cooking" might be the most OP skill.

I love this game.

Cosmo D's games share the setting of Off-Peak City, a surreal noir metropolis where blue-skinned DJs, cloned jazz saxophonists, and animal-man chimeras coexist under the auspices of various secret societies and at least one evil megacorp. The dev's initial games were straight first-person adventures, but 2022's Betrayal at Club Low brought in dice rolls, skills, and a freeform sensibility that made it feel like a madcap tabletop one-shot.

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Club Low was a dense single environment where you could explore, meet people, and solve problems with a number of non-combat skills. Its biggest difference from the likes of Disco Elysium, aside from style, was its emphasis on the act of dice rolling itself: Diamond Hand and Club Low have this incredibly satisfying screen where you see your skill checks play out with physics-simulated dice.

Diamond and Low also embrace that tactility with how you build your character: You level up individual faces of your skill dice and pick up permanent or limited-use augment dice to add to your rolls. Both games kinda feel like deckbuilders, but for dice, in how much they lean into simulating the toy.

Story-wise in Diamond Hand, the economy's in the shitter and you've run away to join the circus⁠—Circus X, to be specific, which seems closer to an experimental art collective and political organization than Barnum & Bailey. If impressing and joining Circus X is your Dovahkiin personal main quest, Off-Peak City's mayoral race is the closely intertwined Stormcloak civil war subplot.