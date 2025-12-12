Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs tweet 'Blame the French!' after losing every Game Awards category to Clair Obscur, but it was in good fun: They partied together after

The developers behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 prepared thoroughly for Thursday's Game Awards. In a tweet posted a few hours before the ceremony, they shared a screenshot of two image folders on a Windows desktop: "memes if we win GOTY" and "memes if we don't win GOTY." The latter turned out to come in clutch, as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was shut out of every category it was nominated for.

And it lost every single one of those to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

The French RPG took home Best RPG, Best Narrative, and Game of the Year, all major categories Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was nominated in. The loss of those first two elicited a 'This is fine' meme post, but Game of the Year followed with the killing blow.

Kingdom Come's social account responded to that disappointment with a perfect dialogue option from KCD1.

They really did have their memes prepared for the moment—I'm now wondering what they would've posted if Hollow Knight: Silksong had nabbed the top prize.

After GOTY was announced, Warhorse communications director Tobias Stolz-Zwilling tweeted "We have officially been robbed!" on his own account along with a picture of the Game Awards statue. The Warhorse devs who flew out to LA for the awards will be headed home empty-handed.

If the jokey post above didn't make it adequately clear, though, Warhorse took the loss with good humor. A few hours after the awards, Stolz-Zwilling snapped a selfie with some of the KCD2 team and a gaggle of beret-wearing Clair Obscur devs to show that there were no sour grapes.

There will be no war between Czechia and France this day—though perhaps the seven other games nominated in the Best Independent and Best Debut Indie categories will combine arms to battle Clair Obscur together after it took home the trophy for both.

You can read our roundup of all the Game Awards nominees and winners here.